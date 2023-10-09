Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Seanergy Maritime: Reiterating Buy On Rally In Capesize Charter Rates

Summary

  • Seanergy Maritime Holdings is likely to be a prime beneficiary of the recent rally in Capesize charter rates due to its exclusive focus on the industry's largest class.
  • With the BCI at 52-week highs, Seanergy Maritime's fourth quarter profitability and cash flow generation should improve quite meaningfully from the mediocre levels witnessed for most of 2023.
  • Assuming an average daily TCE rate of $20,000 for the second half of the year, H2 EBITDA would double from the seasonally weaker first half.
  • Even with shares at six-month highs, the company is still trading at a 43% discount to net asset value.
  • There is the potential for further accumulation by Mr. Konstantakopoulos or other Greek shipowners looking to get exposure to the Capesize segment at discounted valuations.
  • I am reiterating my "Buy" rating on Seanergy Maritime Holdings based on my expectation for the company's Q4 results likely being substantially better than the current analyst consensus and the possible stock accumulation.

Note:

I have previously covered Seanergy Maritime Holdings (NASDAQ:SHIP), so investors should view this as an update to my earlier articles on the company.

Greece-based dry bulk shipper Seanergy Maritime Holdings ("Seanergy" or "Seanergy Maritime") is likely to be a prime beneficiary

