Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Aehr Test Systems: Price Drop Exposes Fundamental Issues

Oct. 09, 2023 2:43 PM ETAehr Test Systems (AEHR)1 Comment
Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.43K Followers

Summary

  • Aehr's recent price drop post Q1 2024 results highlights underlying issues, questionable long-term growth potential and a discrepancy between reality and expectations.
  • I believe the share price surge in the past 18 months is inflated due to a one-off contract, not sustainable market position changes.
  • The company's growth narrative is shaky, with cyclical demand and overvaluation concerns.

Close-up of Silicon Die are being Extracted from Semiconductor Wafer and Attached to Substrate by Pick and Place Machine. Computer Chip Manufacturing at Fab. Semiconductor Packaging Process.

SweetBunFactory

Investment Thesis

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) has been a hot topic recently, with its share price shooting up more than 2100% in the past two years. This big jump turned it from a penny stock to a company worth over $1.3

This article was written by

Bashar Issa profile picture
Bashar Issa
4.43K Followers
Bashar is a contributing writer at Seeking Alpha, focusing on Long/Short investment ideas, with a geographic focus in North America. Before that, Bashar worked at an Investment Fund in the United Kingdom. He has a Master's degree in Finance from the Queen Mary University of London and a Bachelor's degree in Economics from Middlesex University.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

D
Dow500k
Today, 2:56 PM
Comments (480)
Couldn’t agree more. People are shouting “misinformation” on anything that doesn’t fit their narrative. The stock will tank far more in my opinion, probably deep into the teens. 1.2B valuation for a company that generates only 3 million in cash??
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.