Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

BHP: An ETF-Like Stock Benefiting From Megatrends

Oct. 09, 2023 2:50 PM ETBHP Group Limited (BHP)2 Comments
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • BHP Group is the largest public mining company with a market cap of $144 billion, offering diversification and long-term opportunities.
  • The company is strategically aligned with megatrends such as population growth, urbanization, industrialization, and the energy transition.
  • BHP is investing billions in future-facing commodities like copper, potash, and nickel, positioning itself as an ETF-like stock with exposure to multiple megatrend commodities.
  • Looking for a helping hand in the market? Members of iREIT® on Alpha get exclusive ideas and guidance to navigate any climate. Learn More »

Mining

erlucho

Introduction

$144 billion. That's the market cap of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP), making it the single-largest public mining company in the world. Rio Tinto (RIO), its largest peer, has a market cap below $80 billion.

What used to be

Test Drive iREIT© on Alpha For FREE (for 2 Weeks)

Join iREIT on Alpha today to get the most in-depth research that includes REITs, mREITs, Preferreds, BDCs, MLPs, ETFs, and other income alternatives. 438 testimonials and most are 5 stars. Nothing to lose with our FREE 2-week trial.

And this offer includes a 2-Week FREE TRIAL plus Brad Thomas' FREE book.

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
27.44K Followers
Leo Nelissen is an analyst focusing on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. He is a contributing author for iREIT on Alpha, Leo aims to provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

M
Mundinger
Today, 2:57 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (303)
Great article, why don't you own the shares? The market cap is so large, you would not be accused of front-running your article.
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
Today, 3:00 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (10.1K)
@Mundinger That is solely because I'm currently figuring out how to structure my basic materials exposure.

Thank you for your kind comment!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.