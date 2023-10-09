Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

AT&T Q3 Earnings Preview: Watch Free Cash Flow And Debt

Oct. 09, 2023 3:21 PM ETAT&T Inc. (T)2 Comments
Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.28K Followers

Summary

  • AT&T is expected to report Q3 earnings with a decline in EPS and minimal revenue growth.
  • The company has a history of beating EPS estimates but mixed results with revenue.
  • Key things to monitor include FCF, debt reduction, and updates on the lead cable situation.

AT&T Stock Jumps On Strong Earnings Report

Brandon Bell

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) is expected to report its Q3 earnings pre-market on Thursday, October 19th, 2023. Analysts expect the company to report 62 cents/share on the back of $30.25 billion revenue. Should AT&T meet these expectations, it'd represent an EPS decline of

This article was written by

Tradevestor profile picture
Tradevestor
7.28K Followers
Dividends (DGI and DRIP) and Growth at reasonable price (GARP) for Long-term. Serious money.Fun trading for short-term. Play money.Ideas and thoughts presented in the articles are not professional recommendations.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (2)

dhughes327 profile picture
dhughes327
Today, 3:58 PM
Premium
Comments (682)
Thanks for a great article - fingers and toes crossed!!!
B
Bentley 2
Today, 3:47 PM
Investing Group
Comments (4.93K)
Watch free cash flow and debt? I can’t think of a time when I wouldn’t!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.