Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Why I Am Buying Walgreens Stock Going Into Earnings

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.38K Followers

Summary

  • Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. is facing challenges and an unforeseen management transition, leading to a significant drop in share price.
  • WBA stock has potential for long-term investors seeking yield, with a high dividend and dirt cheap valuation levels.
  • The company has credible initiatives to restore growth and a diminished chance of bankruptcy due to increasing cash position.
  • Walgreens stock is a high-risk, high-reward contrarian play for long-term dividend compounders. Still, the risks are significant and should be understood.

State Of California Cuts Ties With Walgreens Over Company Not Carrying Abortion Pill In 21 States

Justin Sullivan/Getty Images News

Walgreens Boots Alliance Overview:

As wide as participation in the stock market has become in the past decades, most Americans are probably more adept at understanding the economics of homeownership instead of being buried in value

This article was written by

Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
1.38K Followers
I was Senior Writer and Vice President at Fundstrat Global Advisors for over 2 years. Prior to that, I was Senior Research Analyst at Dentons, now the world's largest law firm. I focus on company management, fundamentals, earnings, contrarian investing, and the effects of geopolitical developments on risk assets.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of WBA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

dlevine007 profile picture
dlevine007
Today, 3:40 PM
Premium
Comments (1.42K)
I am of the opinion that you are right but you could be early. WBA had terrible management that meandered from their core competency. If they are going to have a terrible “kitchen sink” quarter - now would be the time to do it. If they are going to cut the dividend, now would be the time to do it. The opioid settlements were a money grab and sort of unavoidable. So I am holding my shares - I think there will be time to buy in the next few quarters, especially with year end tax selling. I am looking for some of the new CEOs plans or a dividend cut or something drastic to signal a bottom but I can’t imagine the new CEO will be worse than the last one. Walgreens just needs to go back to being Walgreens.
check-mate profile picture
check-mate
Today, 3:27 PM
Comments (750)
Pharmacists walking out, management unable or unwilling to provide a professional environment for the staff and for the customer.
This company is broken.
No thanks
Christopher Robb profile picture
Christopher Robb
Today, 3:33 PM
AnalystPremiumInvesting Group
Comments (559)
@check-mate that is what makes a market, my friend. Thanks for reading!
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.