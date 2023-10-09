Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Aris Mining Is Well-Positioned To Take Off With Bullish Gold

Oct. 09, 2023 3:38 PM ETAris Mining Corporation (ARIS:CA), ARMN
Alberto Abaterusso
Alberto Abaterusso
Summary

  • Aris Mining Corporation is given a Buy rating as my analysis shows this gold stock is an interesting vehicle to gain exposure to the expected recovery in the gold price.
  • The company has achieved significant milestones in the past 18 months, including the addition of the Segovia gold mine and the approval to build the Marmato Lower Mine.
  • Aris Mining expects gold production in Colombia to increase by over 70% in 3 years (compared to 2022 production levels) and has the potential for further growth with the Soto.

Gold bars and coins

brightstars

A Buy Rating for Aris Mining Corporation

This analysis assigns a Buy rating to shares of Aris Mining Corporation (TSX:ARIS:CA), a Canadian gold producer in Colombia.

The Growth Prospects for Aris Mining

This is a gold mining operator

This article was written by

Alberto Abaterusso profile picture
Alberto Abaterusso
1.2K Followers
Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments

