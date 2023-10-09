S&P 500 Rallies As Investors React To Surprise Jobs Report

Nikada

Investors received some of the worst possible news they could have expected on Friday, 6 October 2023. The September 2023 jobs report featured employment numbers that were much higher than expected.

While that's something that would be considered good in the real world, in the world of Wall Street, it is bad news because if the reported "blowout" jobs numbers are to be believed, it elevates the probability of another rate hike by the Federal Reserve before the end of 2023. Rate hikes are bad for investors because higher interest rates increase the cost of borrowing for businesses. With many debt-laden firms in the position of having to roll over their short-term debts at higher interest rates, the number of firms expected to fail because they cannot afford those higher costs is increasing.

That increasing risk is on the mind of investors because several Federal Reserve officials have signaled they would hike rates if faster than expected economic growth prevents inflation from cooling down. Faster than expected growth that would be confirmed by a higher than expected "blowout" jobs report.

The bond market sank in response to the jobs report, as U.S. Treasury yields surged. That change will push up the cost of borrowing for businesses since "risk-free" Treasuries set the floor for the yields of corporate bonds.

But the S&P 500 (Index: SPX) behaved differently. Not at first, as the index initially dropped by 0.9% in response to the news, but later in the day as the index rallied, reversing its plunge and rising 1.2% above the previous day's close to end the trading week at 4308.50, an increase of nearly 0.5% from the previous week’s close.

The latest update of the alternative futures chart shows that development, with the trajectory of the S&P 500 rising toward the middle of the redzone forecast range.

We're showing this final update for the alternative futures chart of 2023-Q3 because it shows the history we've described. Let's now roll the chart forward to show what the dividend futures-based model projects for the potential trajectories the S&P 500 may take through the fourth quarter of 2023.

The current redzone forecast range will run through 7 November 2023, after which we'll be able to resume using the model's standard projections for a short period, as the echoes of the past volatility of historic stock prices the model uses as the base reference points for making its projections of the future fade. Until then, it reflects the continuing assumption investors will maintain their forward-looking focus on the current quarter of 2023-Q4 in setting current-day stock prices.

A big part of being able to understand the behavior of stock prices requires knowing the context in which investor expectations are shaped, where changes in expectations are driven by the random onset of new information. That's why we make a point of documenting the market-moving headlines each week. The S&P 500 chaos series itself is a running log that enables this kind of analysis. Here is the recap for the week that was:

Monday, 2 October 2023

Tuesday, 3 October 2023

Wednesday, 4 October 2023

Thursday, 5 October 2023

Friday, 6 October 2023

Despite the "blowout" topline jobs data, the CME Group's FedWatch Tool continues to project the Fed will hold the Federal Funds Rate steady in a target range of 5.25-5.50% through May (2024-Q2). Starting from 12 June (2024-Q2), investors expect deteriorating economic conditions will force the Fed to start a series of quarter-point rate cuts at six- to- twelve-week intervals through the end of 2024, which is six weeks earlier than indicated in the previous week's outlook.

The Atlanta Fed's GDPNow tool's forecast of annualized real growth rate during 2023-Q3 held steady for a third consecutive week at +4.9%.

