SQM: The Future Of Lithium Amidst The Energy Transition

Summary

  • SQM's stock is attractively priced at just 5 times this year's EPS.
  • Near-term uncertainties in the lithium market have led to price volatility.
  • The company is well-positioned to benefit from the ongoing global energy transition towards cleaner technologies.
  • SQM has attractive financials and is expected to benefit from the growing demand for electric vehicles.

Smart grid renewable energy system solution for future smart cities at sunset. 3d rendering

Petmal

Investment Thesis

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) is priced at 5x this year's EPS. Anyone looking at this stock will immediately recognize that it's cheaply valued. So, this consideration is not the main factor that's weighing on

Comments (5)

Today, 5:22 PM
Comments (13)
I think that the main reason behind the drop in the stock price of Soquimich is the government of Chile decision to nationalize the lithium reserves of Chile. It is unclear how this government decision will affect Soquimich.
The price of Lithium is a secondary driver of the stock price of Soquimich.
Today, 5:05 PM
Comments (166)
I keep adding but they are getting shellac'ed
Today, 4:04 PM
Comments (36)
I was invested in SQM until there was news that the government would be taking it over, has that changed?
Today, 4:37 PM
Comments (722)
@SigmaBear Not taking it over. That was all most of the feckless media could write. The socialists meanwhile have lost significant voting power. There will be additional "compensation" but it will not be a takeover.
Today, 4:47 PM
Comments (36)
@billwilliams836 Thank you for the clarification. This was a very undervalued company and I was disappointed when that occurred.
