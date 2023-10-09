Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Where We See Crypto Mining Stocks Headed

Oct. 09, 2023 4:19 PM ETBitcoin USD (BTC-USD)MARA, CIFR3 Comments
Jason Appel profile picture
Jason Appel
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Crypto mining stocks have lost between 56%-64% of their value in under three months, while BTC has dropped 21.75%.
  • Stocks have reached oversold levels, but are not considered investable. However, there may be potential for high return swing trades.
  • The earnings of crypto mining businesses are correlated to the market prices of Bitcoin, and the industry is currently not profitable.
Bitcoin mining farm. IT hardware.

NiseriN

This article will compare, from a technical perspective, a few of the crypto mining stocks we follow closely at Crypto Waves. Specifically, we will take a look at (RIOT), (MARA), (CIFR), (CLSK), (HUT), (BITF), (HIVE), and (BTBT).

Since

This article was written by

Jason Appel profile picture
Jason Appel
2.03K Followers
Jason Appel started his career on the trading floor of the Chicago Board of Trade in the early 2000s working as a top pit clerk for a high-volume broker. He has traded futures since 2004 and caught the crypto bug in early 2017. He is the co-leader of the investing group Crypto Waves, along with Ryan Wilday, where they apply Elliott Wave Theory analysis to cryptocurrency investing and trading. The service’s primary work focuses on BTC and ETH and additionally provides actionable technical setups on a watchlist of different crypto stocks, including crypto miners, and altcoins. Crypto Waves provides daily updates, chat room discussions, a nightly report, a weekend report, live webinars, and weekly crypto charts for technical analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of BTC-USD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it. I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (3)

C
Charlied717
Today, 5:08 PM
Investing Group
Comments (98)
Jason, why put any money into these stocks when it is going to become more difficult to earn money with each halving? I get the swing trade, but at this time I think buying bitcoin, understanding that the long term potential is outstanding, with minor risk in comparison to the miners, is much more prudent and profitable. Thanks for the info! 👍🏻
c
clethodim
Today, 4:44 PM
Investing Group
Comments (197)
Thanks for the analysis!
J
JackCr
Today, 4:30 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.69K)
Thanks, Jason!
