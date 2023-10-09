Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Johnson Outdoors: Price Decline Opens Up Value Opportunity Again - Upgrade To BUY

Oct. 09, 2023 5:17 PM ETJohnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT)
Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
371 Followers

Summary

  • Johnson Outdoors' stock price has fallen by over 20% since I downgraded the stock to Hold in January 2023.
  • The near-term outlook for sales is challenging, however the company has sufficient capital to comfortably manage through a lengthy period of soggy demand.
  • High levels of inventory are a concern and the potential for a one-off write-down in the carrying value of finished goods is a near-term earnings risk.
  • Cash and investments represent ~30% of the company’s current market capitalization.
  • Based on a normalized earnings valuation framework, I am upgrading JOUT to a BUY.

Sport fisherman hunting fish. Outdoor fishing in river

Jag_cz/iStock via Getty Images

Introduction

I first published on Johnson Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ:JOUT) almost a year ago, arriving at a Buy rating with the stock then trading at around $55 per share. By early January 2023, JOUT’s share price had

This article was written by

Intrinsic Analysis profile picture
Intrinsic Analysis
371 Followers
15 years of professional experience in equity markets and investment consulting to institutional clients, including over a decade as an equity research analyst with a leading fund manager.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This writing is for informational purposes only. All opinions expressed herein are not investment recommendations, and are not meant to be relied upon in investment decisions. The author is not acting in an investment advisor capacity and is not a registered investment advisor. The author recommends investors consult a qualified investment advisor before making any trade. This article is not an investment research report, but an opinion written at a point in time. The author's opinions expressed herein address only a small cross-section of data related to an investment in securities mentioned. Any analysis presented is based on incomplete information, and is limited in scope and accuracy. The information and data in this article are obtained from sources believed to be reliable, but their accuracy and completeness are not guaranteed. Any and all opinions, estimates, and conclusions are based on the author's best judgment at the time of publication, and are subject to change without notice. Past performance is no guarantee of future returns.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.