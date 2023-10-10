Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Tesla: Still Ahead Of The Pack

Oct. 10, 2023 10:30 AM ETTesla, Inc. (TSLA)16 Comments
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Today, I will share with you my view of the Tesla, Inc. business, which is predicated on firsthand experiences and cold, indisputable data.
  • I will explore with you each pillar of my Tesla thesis, including an examination of Tesla EVs, Full Self-Driving, and Tesla Energy.
  • While Tesla stock isn't exactly cheap, I do believe it will be a solid investment for those with a 5-10 year time horizon.
Tesla Model S electric car at a supercharger charging station

Sjo

Tesla FSD Reaches New Heights

Foundational Pillars Of My Tesla Thesis

To summarize my Tesla thesis, below, I delineated four foundational pillars:

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.43K Followers

Louis Stevens purchases high quality, industry-defining businesses, with giant cash hoards, little to no debt, and robust free cash flow.

He buys what he understands in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial Technology, and Software industries.

Louis runs the investing group Beating the Market, which specifically focuses on purchasing the best businesses on earth within these industries. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA, META either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (16)

ckarabin profile picture
ckarabin
Today, 11:55 AM
Investing Group
Comments (32.44K)
On energy storage, so what is the cost per kwh of power generated by your expensive solar system and then stored on the equally expensive battery? This has to be economically worth it for someone to want to fork over so much investment capital. Unless you can get power for less than the 12 cents a kwh that it costs me to get it off the grid, why would I want an alternative, more expensive path? And please delete the idea of selling it back to the grid at inflated prices as that is just a scam that won't last much longer.

I seriously doubt that MOST americans (or foreigners in any country) will be in a position to pay another $2400 per year (times 15 years) for FSD. Seriously, who would be able to afford $40K additional over the life of the car for something like that! People are in hock up to their eyeballs now! There will be a very limited market for something like that, maybe 10% of all US drivers and even fewer overseas in lesser developed countries or Europe where incomes are so much lower than in the US.
IBottheDip profile picture
IBottheDip
Today, 11:45 AM
Premium
Comments (252)
Added the $TSLA $TSLL dips last week time to hit $300!
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:33 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.84K)
"barely makes sense as an individual or family's only vehicle,"

My buddy Brad and his wife use to own a BMW and a Camry. They bought a Tesla Model S about a year ago.... after selling the Camry.

Now the wife wants the Tesla, so they are selling the BMW and getting another Tesla.

Brad's brother Bill, bought a Model S seven years ago. He recently bought his wife a Model Y. He still has the Model S :-)

Two families, with two Tesla's each, and no other cars needed.

Also, many Tesla owners say that Tesla is the best Road Trip car they ever had. Sandy Munro suggested the same.

The speed, handling, Self Drive tech, computer trip management ease, the superb HVAC tech, and the seats... the seats are the best!

PS. 30 years a Honda Man. I've had 3 Acura's and one Accord Coupe. Love Honda engineering. My next car .... a Tesla.
f
felon is incompetent
Today, 11:52 AM
Comments (1.42K)
@Actionable Conclusion "Two families, with two Tesla's each"
Oh, that explains the valuation then! Thank you for this valuable information.
f
felon is incompetent
Today, 11:30 AM
Comments (1.42K)
"Tesla Is Principally A Bet On AI"
That says it all.
While you might try to argue that Tesla is ahead of the other EV car manufacturers, that's fine, but if you bet Tesla will win the competition with Microsoft, Google, Apple and every tech company on the planet, that's fantasy .
charly333 profile picture
charly333
Today, 11:06 AM
Premium
Comments (2.15K)
Tesla is ahead of the pack regarding sick staff at GigaBerlin. Sometimes "30 percent of workers were signed off sick" said IG Metall union.

insideevs.com/...

Never heard a number like that before.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:45 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.84K)
@charly333

Some folks invest by listening to Union narratives, and mainstream media.

Some folks invest by PE ratio.

Some folks invest in engineering and innovation.

I guess that's what makes a market.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:01 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.84K)
"Tesla: Still Ahead Of The Pack"

What happened to the second half of your Header?

"Tesla: Still Ahead Of The Pack, And Their Lead Is Widening."

PS. Remember when Jaguar, Audi, Mach E and Lucid were all claimed as Tesla killers? As the competition that was coming for Tesla? It use to be a thing :-)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Today, 11:04 AM
Investing Group LeaderPremium
Comments (4.49K)
@Actionable Conclusion My original title was "Competition has not broken the monopoly," or something to that effect, but I was not permitted to publish it.

My belief is that Tesla has fielded a "hidden monopoly product" with no true competition, but, again, I was not permitted to publish that thinking (hence all the odd disclaimers walking back my very bullish perspective on the business).

Thank you for your comment, and I agree.
Actionable Conclusion profile picture
Actionable Conclusion
Today, 11:42 AM
AnalystInvesting Group
Comments (16.84K)
@Louis Stevens

Brilliant article.

Well researched, well written, and not too long :-)
S
Shake your money maker
Today, 11:00 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.16K)
I see a Sea of Fisker Oceans in 2024
Zelaza profile picture
Zelaza
Today, 10:54 AM
Comments (2.68K)
This is one of the worst articles on EVs that I have ever tried to read. I write "tried" because I just could not keep reading the same thoughts over and over again. This author seems to believe that using a thousand words when a hundred would suffice makes his opinion look knowledgable and smart. Not so.
k
k1911
Today, 10:41 AM
Premium
Comments (23)
does automatic parking work with Tesla? It doesn't work for anyone! Telsa cannot use Tesla Vision at all. He has been scamming customers for the past 2 years.
w
whynot1
Today, 10:37 AM
Comments (453)
Will electric car manufacturers have to accept the margins that are the norm for ICE automobiles?
marcelomnet profile picture
marcelomnet
Today, 10:35 AM
Premium
Comments (12)
Finally, someone clever and courageous enough to tell the truth. Congrats! 👏🏻
f
felon is incompetent
Today, 11:25 AM
Comments (1.42K)
@marcelomnet "Finally" ??
The FSD fantasy has been used for the past 7 years to pump the stock price.
