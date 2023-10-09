Was The Bull Tranquilized By Friday's Rally (October 6)?

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Spread of 2-yr vs. 10-yr Treasury Yields

Friday (Oct 06) the Treasury yield curve between the 2-yr Treasury [T] and 10-yr T was 5.03% and 4.73%, respectively, meaning the inverted rate was just -0.3%, which also means the inversion became more flattened from -0.58% at Sep 25.

On Sep 25 (Monday) the spread was 5.12 % and 4.54%, respectively, reading that the 10-yr T rate jumped 10-basis points to 4.54% (which was the highest since the global financial crisis [GFC] from 4.44% while the 2-yr T rate stayed the same, as the inverted rate was -0.58%.

The Treasury rates for the 2-yr and the shorter-term end has elevated enormously to reflect the Pandemic disruption since 2018 and the Federal Reserve [Fed] rate-hiking campaign since Mar 2022, registering a very stiff inversion for a couple of years.

The transitory inversion of the Treasury between the short-end (2-yr T and shorter-terms Ts) and the mid-end (10-yr T), shown 16 years ago, during the GFC due to the global credit system being frozen, was also caused by the default of U.S. mortgage derivatives globally.

Considering the current market stress is from the U.S fiscal overexpansion, the Fed’s tightening policy is much more compliant than the GFC mainly because the current U.S. economy and the labor market are healthier than 16 years ago.

As a result, the normalization of the inversion started from Sep 25, according to “The Treasury Market Finally Started A Long-Delayed Leading Role. Friday (Oct 06) the market followed the last week’s signal of the turning point, logging a positive week in a historically bearish month, October.

Any reader unfamiliar with the concepts of the TDI, the SDI, and the PPP, please click here.

The 6 Months Old Uptrend on the PPO Domain, as of Oct 06

Table 1: M & T Sep & Oct (06) Sep 01 - 29, & Oct 06, 2023 Sep Bul 8 points Oct Bull 2 point 2023 6Ps 5Ps 4Ps 3Ps 2Ps 1Ps Sep 0 0 0 0 2 4 Oct 0 0 0 0 0 2 Sep Bear 12 points Oct Bear 1 points 2023 6ms 5ms 4ms 3ms 2ms 1ms Sep 0 0 1 1 1 3 Oct 0 0 0 0 0 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. 3. M & T is Momentums & Trends Click to enlarge

Table 2: The m/P on Friday Aug, Sep 2023, and Oct 06, 2023 Month Date Aug 4 11 18 25 * P/m m m m P * Sep 1 8 15 22 29 P/m P P m m m Oct 6 13 20 27 * P/m P * * * * The Friday Votes: "P" vs. "m" was 4 vs. 6 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Author made Table. Click to enlarge

Table 1 reported that Bulls vs. Bears was 10 vs 13 in Sep and Oct (06), narrowing the deficit by 3 points on Oct 06 from 08 vs 12 (4 deficit points) in Sep.

In Oct the market started 5 sessions (Oct 02, Oct 03, Oct 04, Oct 05, and Oct 06), splitting 3 ups on M (10/02), W (10/04), and F (10/06) and 2 downs on T (10/03) and Th (10/06). October reduced 1 deficit point.

It’s unusual for the market to make a bullish start in Oct. It’s really a good omen for having an October in the plus column.

As a result, the weakened current Uptrend recovered: It was a bit better on the M & T front, from 8 vs. 12 (4 points deficit, as of Sep 29) to 10 vs. 13 (3 points deficit, as of Oct 06).

The Friday votes also improved to 4 vs. 6 on Oct 06 from 3 vs. 6, as last Friday (Sep 29).

It still has not fully recouped, but the market perspective in a few weeks in Oct is expected to become bullish again in my opinion.

.

The TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) on the PPO Domain, as of Oct 06

Table 3. The Summary of Trifecta In 2023 The Bullish (Plus) Trifecta For Bulls 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tps TOTAL Month 6 Tp 5 Tp 4 Tp 3 Tp 2 Tp 1 Tp Tps Sep 0 0 1 3 5 Oct 0 0 0 2 2 The Bearish (minus) Trifecta For Bears 2023 The No. of In A Row for multiple (1-6) Tms TOTAL Month 6 Tm 5 Tp 4 Tm 3 Tm 2 Tm 1 Tm Tps Sep 1 0 4 7 Sep 0 0 1 1 NOTE 1. Data Source: Yahoo Finance. 2. Tp is Trifecta for Bull.(plus) 3. Tm is Trifecta for bear.(minus) 4. D is Double: 1"m"/2"P", and S is Single: 2"m"/1"P". 5. Author made the Table. Click to enlarge

In the TDI (Trifecta Distribution Index) front, the Bull Tps vs. Bear Tms was 05 vs. 07 (2 deficits) in Sep, but Sep and Oct (06) Tps vs. Bear Tms was 07 vs. 08 (1 deficit).

As of Oct 06, the TDI was much better by cutting the deficit 50%, reducing to only 1 deficit.

The SDI Movement on the Diffusion Domain, as of Oct 06

Oct-23 The S&P 500 Select Sectors Diffusion DATE XLRE XLU XLC XLY XLF XLE XLI XLP XLK XLB XLV #P SDI 10/02/23 m m P P m m m m P m m 3 27% 10/03/23 m P m m m m m m m m m 1 9% 10/04/23 P m P P P m P P P P m 8 73% 10/05/23 P m m m P m m m P m P 4 36% 10/06/23 P P P P P P P P P P P 11 100% AVERAGE 49% NOTE Data Source is Yahoo Finance, Author Made Table. Click to enlarge

The SDI (S&P 500 11 Sector Diffusion Index) was 40%, as of Sep 29. The SDI, however, rose to 49% in the first week of October. Therefore, we expect the SDI will be over 50% in October.

The Economy (SPY, the S&P 500), as of Oct 06

Table 5. Oct (06) : S&P 500 (Sep 29 - Oct (06), 2023) 09/29/23 4,288.05 * * 10/02/23 4,288.39 0.01% * 10/03/23 4,229.45 -1.37% * 10/04/23 4,263.75 0.81% * 10/05/23 4,258.19 -0.13% * 10/06/23 4,308.50 1.18% * NOTE Data Source: Nasdaq Click to enlarge

Table 5 describes that the stock market not only advanced in October but also overcome the resistance $4,305 level Friday (Oct 06), gaining +1.2%.

In Sum:

Every year, the first and second weeks of October (around my birthday), the market has slumped or crashed so that I am really worried about these two weeks.

September is also a bad month, but this year it was surely worse like February. But as a bullish and long-term investor, we must not lose sight from any short-term wiggles.

We must not lose our focus:

1) Trend Investing which is one of the best ways to make trading gains, and capital gains (unrealized) on our portfolios.

2) A Dual System of investing over the long term and trading in the very short term.

3) The Contrarian Mindset: Buying when others selling, and vice versa. We can't make any significant money by following any recommendations.

4) Enough Cash Holdings in any market or business cycle. The cash doesn't mean checking accounts, but short-term online savings or money market funds.

5) Do not leave the market without any health problems. In other words, keep staying in the market even if there are any big losses.

6) Do not read too many articles, you have to select articles wisely to manage your time to allocate in other activities evenly.

7) Do not plug into too many comments. I saw some investors spend their time, making many comments, not watching the markets.