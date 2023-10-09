Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Was The Bull Tranquilized By Friday's Rally (October 6)?

Oct. 09, 2023 5:31 PM ET
O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
741 Followers

Summary

  • The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields has flattened, with the inversion decreasing from -0.58% to -0.3%.
  • The Treasury rates have been impacted by the pandemic and the Federal Reserve's rate-hiking campaign, causing a significant inversion.
  • The market has shown signs of recovery, with a positive week in October and improvements in the Trifecta Distribution Index and the S&P 500 11 Sector Diffusion Index.

Wall street sign in New York with New York Stock Exchange background

naphtalina/iStock via Getty Images

The Spread of 2-yr vs. 10-yr Treasury Yields

Friday (Oct 06) the Treasury yield curve between the 2-yr Treasury [T] and 10-yr T was 5.03% and 4.73%, respectively, meaning the inverted rate was just -0.3%, which also means the inversion became more flattened from -0.58% at

This article was written by

O. Young Kwon profile picture
O. Young Kwon
741 Followers
O. Young Kwon, a NYU Ph.D. in Economics (1980) taught Macroeconomics (CUNY, Staten Island) and Statistics (Rutgers, Newark) during 1979 to1981. He worked in the security industry for ten years as a Registered Investment Adviser (RIA). In the first half of 1980s, he, as a full-time Research Associate, researched at the Center for International Business Cycle Research (CIBCR) (with Geoffery H. Moore) on business cycles, growth cycles, international indicators, composite indexes, and forecast of business conditions and inflation.Prior to his academic career, he was an Economist/Bank Supervisor at the Bank of Korea [BOK] (which is the Fed's counterpart) for ten years (1963 - 73). In 1971, he visited the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, sent by the Bank of Korea: He studied the long-run central banking in the computerized environment. At the BOK, He worked in: 1) The Monetary Operations Dept. (1963 - 64), 2),The Jun-Ju Branch  (1965 - 66), 3) The Monetary Policy Dept. (1967 -1968), 4) The Bank Supervision Dept. Section 3 (1969), 5) The Planning Dept i1970 - 71), 6) The Computer Dept. (1972 - 73). He had been a conservative investor, targeting a reasonable investment goal (inflation plus 3%), by setting well-diversified portfolios with Vanguard and Charles Schwab Exchange-Traded Funds (ETF) in the long run (5 to 7 years) until 2020, as shown in my various 82 articles.In recent years, significantly increased market volatility induced mainly by the more frequent online trading pattern, however, forces investors towards somewhat aggressive trading to gain more or lose less. It is a very serious challenge to conservative investors like him. He has traded in very short terms, based primarily upon Uptrend. He has had several online savings in Marcus: Goldman Sachs (80% of capital), earning 4.5% of the annual percentage yield (APY) which is daily compounded and FDIC protected. (if you're an investor older than 80, my portfolio might be right for you in the current market condition). He studied at NYU under Oskar Morgenstern (Economic History, Game Theory), Wassily Leontief (Input-Output Theory), Fritz Machlup (International Finance and Trade), William J. Baumol (Economic Theory and Operations Analysis), M. Isaq Nadiri (Macroeconomic Theory), and Edward Wolff (Econometric Modelling). He worked on various research projects: The input-Output Framework of the U.S. Economy (Leontief), U.S. Productivity Measurements (Nadiri), Knowledge Distribution (Machlup), Firms, Games, Decisions (Baumol), and U.S. Household Spending and Saving Behavior (Wolff). His Doctoral Thesis under Machlup (1980): Theory of Foreign Exchange and Economic Policy.(UCONN MA in Economics 1975, Seoul Nat'l U BA in Economics 1963, Kyung-gi H 1958. Pohang M 1955, and Pohang E 1952 for His Dear Alumni & Friends)

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.