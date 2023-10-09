Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
HIGH: Behaving As Expected So Far

Oct. 09, 2023 6:05 PM ETSimplify Enhanced Income ETF (HIGH)1 Comment
Summary

  • Simplify Enhanced Income ETF aims to generate 10% annual income yield through a combination of bonds and options plays.
  • The fund's performance has shown slow but steady growth, with uncorrelated returns to stocks and bonds.
  • The fund makes a lot of high probability small plays that help it generate income without suffering any loss of NAV (so far).

Scholarship money concept. Coins in jar with money stack step growing growth saving money investment

marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is an actively managed fund that has the goal to generate 10% annual income yield for investors with a combination of bonds and options plays. I've covered this fund a few

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of HIGH, SPY, TLT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

D
Darren Dawson
Today, 6:43 PM
Premium
Comments (909)
Nice, balanced review.
“In the spring of 2020 we've seen stock market drop -35% in only 3 weeks and then rally more than 50% in a few short months. …. Then again if the market got that volatile, VIX would rise to reflect such volatility and the fund could get juicier returns for its options plays or be able to roll them out to much further out of money in order to reduce risk. “

See https://wealthyoption.com/
Go to the Max Risk section, and read the paragraph starting with word Third.

Interestingly, many people traded credit spreads during the Covid drawdown because the short strike got pushed way out, like 15% to 25%, to get the same premium.

Everyone has to make their own decision, but from my personal experience, I would rather be trading short dated credit spreads than holding stocks during a large drawdown. Some people will say that they are hedged, well that worked terrible in 2022. So, pick your poison for stock drawdowns, use market timing, shorted dated options, or hedging. And, yes managed futures and bonds can be good for diversification.
