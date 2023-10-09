marchmeena29/iStock via Getty Images

Simplify Enhanced Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIGH) is an actively managed fund that has the goal to generate 10% annual income yield for investors with a combination of bonds and options plays. I've covered this fund a few months ago titled HIGH: A Fund That Generates Income From Selling Option Spreads and hesitated from rating it a "buy" because it was new and unproven. Now some time has passed and we can review where the fund has been and what plays it's currently making. I honestly feel more positive and more comfortable with this fund and the plays it's making which I'll explain below.

As I explained in my article, the fund generates about 10% income where half of the income comes from bonds it holds and the other half comes from writing a variety of option spreads. Since the fund's target yield is 10%, the more it can generate from bonds, the less it has to generate from options plays so when bond yields rise higher, the fund's plays become less aggressive. Similarly, when bond yields eventually drop, its plays will likely become more aggressive in order to make up for the reduced income but we probably won't have to worry about it for another couple years.

When we look at the fund's recent performance (in total returns) we readily notice two things. First, there is a slow but steady increase in the fund's performance month after month. It almost looks like a perfect straight line without much volatility. It's not necessarily outperforming the overall stock market but it offers some positive returns regardless. Second, the fund's performance is completely uncorrelated to other assets such as stocks and bonds. The fund does its own thing regardless of how stock and bond markets are behaving. It seems to be rising slowly and steadily whether stocks or bonds are rising or falling. When an asset is uncorrelated to other assets, investors can buy this asset as a hedge in order to diversify their portfolio. After all, what's the point of buying a bunch of assets whose performance has perfect correlation for the purpose of diversification? The idea of diversification is that when some of your assets are falling, your other assets will be rising and saving your portfolio from suffering too much damage.

You might be wondering how it is possible that the fund's performance to be totally uncorrelated to the performance of the bond market when most of the fund's holdings are in bonds. Well, the fund holds short-term bonds which are not as price sensitive as long term bonds. In an environment when rates rise from 0% 5% a 30-year bond could drop as 30-40% in value (depending on how much time it has until maturity) whereas a super short term bond will lose about 2-4% of its value in the same scenario and recover it all by the time it matures in a matter of months.

The fund's distributions have been very stable for a while now as it distributes a fixed amount of 20 cents per share per month and all of the fund's distributions came as ordinary income so far. This is not great for tax purposes if you are in a high tax bracket but it might not matter if you hold this fund in a tax-sheltered account such as a 401k. The fund is on track to deliver about $2.40 per share annually which is a yield of almost 10%.

So far, the fund's share price has been holding up very well for a high-yielding fund. We've seen too many funds that pay a dividend of 10% where their share price also drops by at least that much if not much more. This fund had an inception price of $25.00 and it's currently trading at $24.88 which is about flat. This is how you know that the fund is not bleeding its NAV out in order to make distributions.

Now, let us take a look at the fund's current plays and try to make a sense out of them. First, let me remind you that this is an actively managed fund and its holdings could change on daily basis without a notice so if you go to the fund's page after reading this article, don't be surprised if you see different holdings but the general idea should be the same. I'm excluding the bonds being held by the fund because those are not actively managed for the most part apart from rolling them out when they mature.

We are seeing a variety of plays that the fund is currently making. Some of these are call spreads while other are put spreads so some of these plays are bullish while others are bearish and the fund is not really betting on a specific direction. It will make the most money if the market stays range-bound or flattish in the short term but the fund is highly dynamic and it's constantly rolling its positions.

There are a few things these plays have in common. First, all options sold are way out of money which means probability of them expiring in the money is rather small. Second, all options utilize less than 1% of the fund's buying power which means that even if a position went totally against the fund, it wouldn't lose too much money. Third, these options also have very small premiums and likely to generate about 0.5% per month which would give it a total yield about 10% when combined with its bond holdings. The fund is very conservative with its plays both in size and the amount of risk it's taking.

The biggest risk for this fund is if it makes a bunch of unsuccessful moves back to back. In the spring of 2020 we've seen stock market drop -35% in only 3 weeks and then rally more than 50% in a few short months. An environment like this could create a lot of damage for a fund like this. Then again if the market got that volatile, VIX would rise to reflect such volatility and the fund could get juicier returns for its options plays or be able to roll them out to much further out of money in order to reduce risk. There are definitely plays the fund could do to protect itself if the environment were to change one way or another.

I am more comfortable recommending this fund now to investors who are looking to boost their income or diversify into a non-correlating asset. Below are the reasons why:

1) After seeing many of the fund's plays over several months, I can tell that it's very conservative with its plays and chances of the fund blowing all its money on a wrong options play is minimal in my view because the fund uses small positions that are way out of money so I think the margin of safety is pretty large.

2) The fact that the fund has had low correlation to the performance of other assets makes it a good candidate for diversification.

3) When I first covered this fund, its strategy was mostly untested but we have more data now to be confident in its strategy. It's still a relatively new fund but it's doing well so far.

4) NAV decay is a big deal to me and when a high-yielding fund demonstrates that it can sustain a high yield without decaying its NAV, it's a big positive. So far this fund has demonstrated that, even though it could change in the future.

Having said that, I believe you should limit your position size to less than 3-4% of your total portfolio. The fund is doing well in this environment but we don't know how it would act in other environments yet since it's a relatively new fund.