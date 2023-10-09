Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte: Analyzing The Fee Change Impact (Rating Upgrade)

Gustavo Larraga Tapia
Summary

  • Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte operates airport concessionaires in central and northern Mexico. These are businesses with high barriers to entry.
  • On October 5th news broke that the Mexican government planned to reduce airport fees for domestic passengers. The risk of regulation has always been present.
  • I estimate that it will not affect the company's revenues much and the market is overreacting to the news, as we will explore in this article.

AeroMéxico Boeing 737 MAX 8 avión Ciudad de México aeropuerto en México

Boarding1Now/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment Thesis

In my previous article last month about Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte (NASDAQ:OMAB), I mentioned while giving a Buy rating that one of the risks associated with the company (and airports

This article was written by

Gustavo Larraga Tapia
I'm a long-term, fundamentals-focused investor who is interested in quality and growth opportunities mostly, but I like to search for deep value/turnaround situations as well.

