The Devastation Of Book Value In Q3 2023

Oct. 09, 2023 6:18 PM ETAGNC, ARR, CHMI, CIM, CSWC, DX, IVR, MAIN, ORC, TSLX, TWO2 Comments
Summary

  • Mortgage REIT book values were slaughtered. BDC values were not.
  • I’m including our Q3 2023 earnings and BV estimates for stocks chosen by readers.
  • When interest rates rip higher, it is usually very bad for mortgage REITs.
  • Sometimes older data is close enough. When rates are swinging wildly, having the latest data is very important.
  • There are many great values in the preferred shares. That’s where investors should be looking.
Female fencing competitive duel

DaniloAndjus/E+ via Getty Images

Get ready for charts, images, and tables because they are better than words. Your continued feedback is greatly appreciated, so please leave a comment with suggestions.

This one is going to be short and sweet.

All of our trades are shared with subscribers in real time along with articles highlighting the top opportunities in the sector before we purchase them. 

