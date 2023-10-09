Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Weis Markets: Still Chugging Along

Oct. 09, 2023 6:28 PM ETWeis Markets, Inc. (WMK)
Summary

  • Weis Markets, Inc. is considered one of the safest investments in the grocery industry due to its strong balance sheet and relatively high cash and marketable securities balance.
  • The company's "steady as she goes" strategy and focus on safety has resulted in consistent long-term growth and a steadily increasing dividend.
  • The dividend has been paid for more than two decades with increases as management felt necessary.
  • For risk-averse investors, Weis Markets is probably safer than many larger competitors.
little sketchy man with blue shopping cart

lilu_foto/iStock via Getty Images

There is a lot of worries about the current market. Oftentimes, the safest stock is one where management goes about its business without the "road shows" that attract institutions. Those institutions will result in a better stock price appreciation. But those

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclaimer: I am not an investment advisor and this is not a recommendation to buy or sell a security. Investors are recommended to read all of the company's filings and press releases as well as do their own research to determine if the company fits their own investment objectives and risk portfolios.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

