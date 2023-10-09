Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Erie Indemnity Company: Strong Retention Rates Aren't Enough To Make A Buy

Oct. 09, 2023 6:37 PM ETErie Indemnity Company (ERIE)
JB Research profile picture
JB Research
239 Followers

Summary

  • Erie Indemnity Company reported strong growth in its bottom line, driven by higher investment income.
  • Pennsylvania's high home and car insurance costs present a significant growth opportunity for ERIE.
  • The company's valuation is currently too high to justify a buy case, and the risk of weather-related losses adds to the downside risk.

Handshake Real estate brokerage agent Deliver a sample of a model house to the customer, mortgage loan agreement Making lease and buy and sell house And contract home insurance mortgage loan concept

David Gyung

Introduction

The last quarter showcased a significant beat on the bottom line for Erie Indemnity Company (NASDAQ:ERIE), but the fact of the matter remains that the valuation is too high to justify a buy case. The jump

This article was written by

JB Research profile picture
JB Research
239 Followers
JB Research is focusing primarily on the finance sector and building up a solid dividend portfolio from the investments that are found. The long-term outlook is to always generate adequate capital returns from investments and build a solid foundation of wealth.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.