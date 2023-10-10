Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Verizon: Will Management Get Overconfident?

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Verizon Communications Inc. management remains optimistic about the company's performance in the second quarter.
  • The telecom industry is undergoing significant changes, requiring Verizon to adapt to maintain its advantage.
  • Determining market share and profitability goals combined with technology changes will be crucial for investors to assess Verizon's dominance in the market.
  • T-Mobile CEO remarked about the increasing competitiveness of the industry.
  • The lead issue appears to be a minor and possibly insignificant future consideration.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Oil & Gas Value Research. Learn More »

Day 2 - GSMA Mobile World Congress 2019

David Ramos

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has long been seen as a leader in the current telecom industry. Management gave a pretty upbeat second quarter report. But the continuing changes to the telecom industry require management to maintain some level

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA. He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

This article was written by

Long Player profile picture
Long Player
19.91K Followers

Long Player believes oil and gas is a boom-bust, cyclical industry. It takes patience, and it certainly helps to have experience. He has been focusing on this industry for years. He is a retired CPA, and holds an MBA and MA.

He leads the investing group Oil & Gas Value Research. He looks for under-followed oil companies and out-of-favor midstream companies that offer compelling opportunities. The group includes an active chat room in which Oil & Gas investors discuss recent information and share ideas. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of T either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Disclosure: I am not an investment advisor, and this article is not meant to be a recommendation of the purchase or sale of stock. Investors are advised to review all company documents and press releases to see if the company fits their own investment qualifications.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

R
RoyalAce
Today, 7:19 AM
Investing Group
Comments (1.51K)
I realize the author may not be responsible for the ridiculous headline of this article but it really seems ill thought. To think that management of a Dow stock that has sunk to such a crazy cheap levels that VZ has would be, in any way, OVERconfident in anything strains the immagination.

Management of any other similarly positioned company would understandably be fearful of its tenure.
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.