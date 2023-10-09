Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Walker & Dunlop's Strong Operational Model Is Undervalued By CRE-Hesitant Investors

Oct. 09, 2023 8:31 PM ETWalker & Dunlop, Inc. (WD)
Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
307 Followers

Summary

  • Walker & Dunlop achieved Q2'23 revenues of $265.50mn, a 13.84% decline YoY, and a net income of $26.93mn, a 48.93% decline.
  • The company aims to expand its debt financing volumes, property sales, and investment banking and asset management AUM by 2025.
  • Analysts have an average 1-year price target of $99.67 for Walker & Dunlop, a 38.25% increase.

Office space for lease or sale with city view

xavierarnau

Walker & Dunlop (NYSE:WD) is a Bethesda, Maryland-based integrated commercial real estate finance and advisory services firm, with operations across CRE consultancy to CRE portfolio management, CRE loan servicing, and so on and so forth.

This article was written by

Jishan Sidhu profile picture
Jishan Sidhu
307 Followers
I am a Canadian business student focused on quality long-only articles and searching for high-value companies. I have an event-driven focus, evaluating how equities perform under macro events, considering their financials and corporate strategy above all else.Through university clubs, I would also like to disclose my association with Francesco Infusino.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.