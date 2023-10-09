zhengzaishuru

Investment Rundown

Even after a nearly 20% drop in valuation, the share price of Talos Energy Inc (NYSE:TALO) looks quite expensive. The company has failed to achieve the type of growth that I think could potentially justify such a high multiple. Some estimates say the coming years should see a recovery in the bottom line and for it to reach around $2.34 EPS. That is a significant rise from the 2023 estimates of under $1 per share. I think that there needs to be clear evidence that TALO can embark efficiently on these targets and deliver the return that some analysts are estimating. For the moment I remain skeptical as the rise of interest rates could very well take a toll on the earnings. Seeing as the last 12 months have yielded nearly $150 million in interest expenses. This all concludes to me rating TALO a hold for now.

Company Segments

TALO is actively involved in the exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids within the United States and Mexico. This core aspect of their business centers on tapping into energy resources to meet the demand for these vital commodities in both countries.

Asset Overview (Investor Presentation)

In addition to its traditional energy operations, TALO has expanded its portfolio to encompass the development of carbon capture and sequestration initiatives. These activities align with the growing global focus on environmental sustainability and the reduction of carbon emissions. Carbon capture and sequestration involve capturing carbon dioxide emissions from various industrial processes and then securely storing them, thus mitigating their impact on the environment.

Markets They Are In

Market Overview (Investor Presentation)

The acquisition of EnVen has strategically strengthened TALO's position in the Gulf of Mexico. The acquired assets are predominantly contiguous, which is expected to result in improved operational efficiencies for the combined company. Leveraging the already developed assets, the merged entity anticipates a daily production of approximately 77 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day (mboe/d), with oil accounting for roughly 70% of this output. This enhanced production capacity positions TALO for continued growth and profitability in the region. Given the current market position they have, I anticipate this move is going to very positively be reflected on the earnings of TALO.

Prices (EIA)

The company may be exposed to fluctuations in commodity prices, but I think there is an underlying demand for oil that is going to push it upwards for the next several years. Estimates suggest that in 2024 oil is going to average at $88. That is a significant increase from $70 back in 2021, admittedly during the pandemic as well, which likely suppressed the prices and demand. Prices may be volatile but trending upwards still. In 2022 the company managed to achieve $381 million in net income when the oil price was $100. I think that given the acquisitions and boosts to production, the company has been able to make, we will see a beat on that in 2024, possibly reaching upwards of $450 million instead. That is much of the appeal here with TALO I think for investors who are still buying, that the lower NI for 2023 is a fluke and not something that is going to stay. As I tend to be more skeptical though, I am sticking with the hold despite the positive outlook. The proof is in the pudding so to say.

Valuation

I find that the valuation of TALO right now is not that appealing to make it a buy. Looking at the historical p/e that TALO has traded it is quite far below from where it is right now. The 5-year average is 17 compared to the current 29x earnings. This leaves a significant amount of downside risk in my opinion should there be a broader market sell-off. We have seen some already as the S&P 500 fell quite harshly in September, but I think there could be more room for TALO to fall and that negates a buy case right now honestly.

On the basis that TALO could look appealing is the FCF which is at 2.98, or 27% below the sector. With TALO not using a significant amount of FCF to return to shareholders I hold less value in this remark. My view on TALO being a hold comes down to the fact the quality of the company is still solid, but the current premium one has to pay leaves to much potential short-term downside risk, too much that I wouldn't be comfortable taking it on.

Risks

One fundamental concern regarding TALO is its prioritization of growth over returning cash to investors. In the past year, there has been a notable preference among investors for companies that distribute dividends or engage in share buyback programs. TALO's approach of reinvesting earnings and capital into expansion initiatives may potentially lead to a lower valuation in the eyes of investors who prioritize immediate returns on their investments. TALO has been quite forward on this front, mentioning that it's now a “cash now play” and shouldn't be viewed as such either. I think that the company could be a decent play in the future, but is still clouded given some of the uncertainties with the bottom line and its recovery.

Company Spendings (Seeking Alpha)

Investors often seek companies that provide a balance between growth and shareholder rewards, such as dividends or buybacks. This approach not only attracts income-focused investors but also tends to enhance the overall appeal of the company's stock. TALO's strategy of emphasizing growth may need to be reevaluated to align more closely with the evolving preferences of the investment community, ensuring that it remains competitive and appealing to a broader range of shareholders.

Ownership (Investor Presentation)

Another noteworthy concern is the ownership structure following the EnVen acquisition, where three parties will collectively own 30% of the company's stock. These parties participated in the transaction to sell and exit their positions. Consequently, there may be ongoing selling pressure on the stock as these parties execute their exit strategies. The share price has run up a fair bit since the year's lows in May, and a correction may very well be due right now as well.

Financials

Assets Base (Earnings Report)

The assets for TALO have been very positive moving over the last 2 quarters, with the total assets going up over $1.5 billion, following the successful acquisition. A boost in the proved properties has been the cause for this.

Liabilities (Earnings Report)

But as the assets have risen, so have the debt levels of the company too. The debt now sits at over $1 billion, doubling over the last 2 quarters. This additional debt should be weighing on the company in my opinion as less capital will be available in the future for expansion. Nonetheless though, if the 2024 projections I have that NI will be close to $450 million, that covers nearly half of the total long-term debts, which puts TALO in a strong financial position.

Looking at the cash flow statements from the company, we can see a pretty big shift in the capital expenditures to the upside right now, increasing to $113 million, up from $47 million a year prior. These numbers are for the first 2 quarters of 2023 as well. Furthermore, the vast increase in depreciation seems to have hurt the cash flows further. The depreciation YTD was nearly $360 million in total, up from $232 million. Going forward, I do think the company could experience lower cash flows if the earnings aren't rapidly increasing. This could weigh on the FWD p/fcf and cause it to rise, and make a potential buy case even less appealing.

Final Words

Oil and gas are still very much viable areas to invest in, in my opinion. The price for TALO has been quite volatile, and 2023 is expected to end with the bottom line diving significantly deeper than the year prior. The market seems optimistic though that it will recover in 2024 and beyond, I am more skeptical though, and want to see proof first. For this reason, I am rating TALO a hold now. Lacking appreciation in commodity prices could lead to volatile earnings reports for TALO and likely result in the share price sinking to reflect the additional risks.