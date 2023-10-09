Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Marathon Petroleum: Oil Price Shock Spells Trouble For Refining Margins (Rating Downgrade)

Oct. 09, 2023 10:18 PM ETMarathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC)1 Comment
Summary

  • Marathon Petroleum's profit outlook is waning as refinery spreads fall dramatically on higher oil prices and lower gasoline demand.
  • The recent oil "crack spread" crash threatens to erase most of Marathon's current EBITDA.
  • Marathon's Q3 EPS is expected to be high due to the elevated crack spread over the summer, but as prices stand today, its Q4 EPS may be near zero.
  • The precarious situation in the Middle East combined with low US SPR reserves threatens to dramatically increase oil prices, while recession strains could lower gasoline demand.
  • Marathon may still have long-term "high" potential, but its long-term value may also be doubtful if it fails to earn a high FCF over the next three years.

Marathon oil refinery, Los Angeles. Petroleum, petrochemicals, gasoline industry

DogoraSun/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Over most of the past year, I have held a bullish view of most oil refining companies, given the prolonged increase in refining profit margin spreads. I published my long-term bullish take on Marathon

Harrison is a financial analyst who has been writing on Seeking Alpha since 2018 and has closely followed the market for over a decade. He has professional experience in the private equity, real estate, and economic research industry. Harrison also has an academic background in financial econometrics, economic forecasting, and global monetary economics.

Comments (1)

m
magenta17
Yesterday, 11:24 PM
Comments (5.06K)
Let's see how they report in a few weeks! Longz MPC! :-)
