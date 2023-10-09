Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
U.S. IPO Weekly Recap: Birkenstock Launches Its Billion-Dollar IPO As Fall Pipeline Builds

Oct. 09, 2023 10:21 PM ETBIRK, MSS, SPKLU, QETAU, ROTR, SHIM, TDTH, KVUE, ABNB, IPO, IPOS
Summary

  • The week’s sole new listing, specialty grocer Maison Solutions raised $10 million at a $74 million market cap.
  • As of 10/5/2023, the Renaissance IPO Index was up 23.1% year-to-date, while the S&P 500 was up 12.3%.
  • Birkenstock Holdings' billion-dollar IPO is currently the only deal scheduled for the week ahead.

IPO

WANAN YOSSINGKUM

Just one small issuer and two blank checks went public this past week, though the calendar got a billion-dollar boost.Sandal maker Birkenstock (BIRK) launched its $1.5 billion IPO on Monday morning, which would be

Renaissance Capital provides pre-IPO research to institutional investors and investment banks.

