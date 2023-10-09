Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Far East Consortium Rolls The Dice With Czech Casino Spinoff

Summary

  • Fast East Consortium is planning to separately list its Palasino gambling unit, which earned more than HK$40 million last year on nearly HK$530 million in revenue.
  • The property developer plans to spin off its gambling business, Palasino, for a separate listing in Hong Kong.
  • The company operates casinos in the Czech Republic, but also obtained an online gambling license in Malta last year.

Slot machines in casino

mbbirdy/iStock via Getty Images

Property is second nature for Far East Consortium International Ltd. (OTCPK:FRTCF, 0035.HK), but gambling is a much newer affair for this old-school company. Now, Far East is rolling the dice on its newer bet, announcing a plan

This article was written by

Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies.

Comments (1)

d
deadhead213
Yesterday, 10:44 PM
Premium
Comments (5.56K)
Czech Republic Known for prostitution not much gambling. Those casinos are an after thought for what’s really going on over there
