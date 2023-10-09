pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

We are fundamentally unimpressed by TBI’s business model. We see no real differentiation, with much of its success thus far owing to its scale and historical brand value. This is not to say the company will decline to zero but instead that its ability to even achieve average industry growth will be extremely challenging.

Many of its larger peers have taken market share while developing digital capabilities, allowing them to greatly adapt to changing industry dynamics. We believe the focus on growing its outsourcing segment, as evidenced by its financials, has been a failure.

Company description

TrueBlue, Inc. (NYSE:TBI) is a leading provider of specialized workforce solutions, connecting businesses with the right talent for various roles. Operating primarily in North America, the company focuses on contingent and career staffing, workforce management, and recruitment process outsourcing services.

Share price

Data by YCharts

TBI’s share price performance has been disappointing, losing over 35% of its value during the last decade. This is a reflection of an incredibly difficult period for the company, with a decline in commercial relevance contributing to successive years of poor financial performance.

Financial analysis

TrueBlue Financials (Capital IQ)

Presented above are TBI's financial results.

Revenue & Commercial Factors

TBI’s revenue has experienced weakness during the last decade, with a CAGR of 2% but 4 fiscal years of negative growth (and inorganic acceleration at the start of the period). In conjunction with this, profitability has fallen, with a negative CAGR of (15)% (EBITDA).

Business Model

TBI provides the following three primary services:

Temporary Staffing - TBI specializes in providing temporary staffing solutions to businesses in need of short-term employees. This includes industries such as construction, manufacturing, hospitality, and administrative services. Temporary staffing is often used by companies to manage fluctuating workloads efficiently (such as project-based tasks, cyclicality, etc.).

Permanent Recruitment - In addition to temporary staffing, TBI offers permanent recruitment services, helping companies find suitable candidates for full-time positions. They engage in talent acquisition, screening, and placement processes to match candidates with opportunities.

Outsourced Workforce Solutions - Finally, TBI provides outsourced workforce solutions, which in some cases involve managing entire workforces for businesses. This can include recruitment, training, scheduling, and payroll services. Outsourced solutions offer companies flexibility and cost-effectiveness in managing their workforce.

Its business support outsourcing services (Managed Service Provider (MSP), Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), and integrated Total Workforce Solutions) is the most profitable segment of the company, although unfortunately is also the smallest.

Services (TrueBlue)

Competitive advantage

We do not believe TBI is a competitive business within the industry. The company’s growth illustrates a downward trajectory, with issues achieving consistent organic growth for most of the decade. We attribute this to two key factors.

Firstly, its peers have invested heavily in growth, broadening their geographical presence and marketing efforts. We have not seen TBI meaningfully develop its client base and deepen relationships with existing clients.

Secondly, the company has under-invested in its technological capabilities, with its strategic focus on expanding its Outsourcing segment. As the above shows, this growth exercise has not succeeded and left its other segments uncompetitive relative to its peers.

Finally, we are unconvinced by the quality of the services it offers. The financial performance of the company implies an inherent weakness given the wider industry continues to grow. Its relationship with Amazon is an example of this, with revenue generation strong in the middle of the last decade, with minimal new business in the following years. This is despite widescale labor issues, implying superior alternatives.

Recruitment Industry

Management estimates the total staffing market to be worth ~$220b, with the temp segment at $39b and RPO at ~$6b. The view is that most staff segments are growing well (LSD/MSD), with digital adoption, e-commerce logistics, and the fragmented nature of the industry allowing for outperformance. Despite touting this, TBI’s growth suggests a failure to adapt. TBI faces competition from firms such as Kelly Services (KELYA), ManpowerGroup (MAN), Korn Ferry (KFY), and Robert Half International (RHI).

We believe the following industry dynamics are impacting the business currently:

Increased Competition - The staffing industry is highly competitive, with many players vying for the same clients and candidates. This is possible due to the difficulty with differentiation and the development of a moat. This is why it is critical to differentiate its services or develop a strong brand, with TBI unable to do either.

Technological Disruptions - The emergence of digital platforms and technologies for job matching and recruitment has disrupted the traditional staffing model (Think LinkedIn, etc). This has democratized the industry and also allowed companies to go straight to employees. More broadly, the ability to work from home and from remote global locations has widened the options businesses have for receiving employment support.

Shifts in Workforce Dynamics - Changes in workforce dynamics, such as the rise of the gig economy and remote work trends, have altered how businesses approach staffing. Many gig employers directly seek staff, such as food delivery apps.

Margins

Margins (Capital IQ)

TBI’s margins have experienced negative volatility during the historical period, which we owe in part to the cyclicality of its business model. As an example, the drawdown in FY20 was due to the various lockdowns contributing to reduced recruitment. Interestingly, the business has been unable to benefit from upswings in recruitment, such as in the post-pandemic period. For this reason, it appears TBI has normalized at a level below its pre-pandemic level, with an EBITDA-M of 3-4%. Given the slim margins, the loss of a single ppt is a significant underperformance.

Quarterly results

TBI’s recent financial performance has been highly disappointing, with a clear deterioration. In its most recent four quarters, year-on-year revenue growth was (0.2)%, (10.3)%, (15.6)%, and (16.5)%. In conjunction with this, margins have slipped, with EBITDA-M falling below 2% in the last two quarters.

We attribute this to the current macroeconomic environment. With high inflation and elevated interest rates, spending across various segments, particularly discretionary, is slowing. Further, businesses are reducing investment due to funding requirements and the need to protect margins. These factors are contributing to reduced employment seeking, both by businesses and consumers.

We expect the current conditions to remain in the near term, as controlling inflation remains critical. It is unlikely we will see expansionary monetary policy until mid-to-late 2024.

Key takeaways from TBI’s most recent quarter are:

The company is struggling with the tight labor market. From discussions with clients, Management is finding that there is a focus on retaining employees, but also increasingly focused on reducing costs.

Lower customer volumes in hospitality and retail, as well as manufacturing and transportation. This is a concerning development as these are key industries for the company.

Management believes they have maintained pricing discipline in its staffing segments, although based on its margin performance, we are unconvinced.

Operational activities are undertaken to reduce costs beyond what has already been actioned. Despite this, margins continue to slide, a troubling indictment.

Balance sheet & Cash Flows

TBI’s downside risk is protected by a conservative capital allocation approach. The company does not materially utilize debt, allowing for excess cash flows to be distributed following Capex commitments. We see the continuation of buybacks, although the levels may soften given the inability to improve margins.

Outlook

Outlook (Capital IQ)

Presented above is Wall Street's consensus view on the coming 5 years.

Analysts are forecasting a continuation of the company’s struggles, with a CAGR of (1)% into FY24F. In conjunction with this, margins are expected to fall initially before returning to their LTM level. This is an extremely negative outlook, particularly as analysts usually rely heavily on Management to support modeling (and Management will always be as bullish as possible when struggling).

We broadly consider these assumptions to be reasonable. The company has not shown a material improvement in its business model, implying it will be “blown with the window” in a downward trajectory. It is not competitive enough to maintain its existing scale, with only a wider market uplift having the potential to grow the business in the short term (A rising tide lifts all boats).

Industry analysis

Human Resource and Employment Services Stocks (Seeking Alpha)

Presented above is a comparison of TBI's growth and profitability to the average of its industry, as defined by Seeking Alpha (26 companies).

TBI performs extremely poorly relative to its peers. The company’s growth has been extremely disappointing, while the wider industry has achieved close to DD growth. This is a reflection of the post-pandemic bump and technological integration. TBI has been unable to benefit from either, losing material market share.

Further, TBI is less profitable than its peers. This is partially due to its recruitment focus, however, the company is still less profitable than its directly comparable peers.

For these reasons, we believe TBI should trade at a significant discount to its peers, particularly due to the market itself clearly doing extremely well.

Valuation

Valuation (Capital IQ)

TBI is currently trading at 9x LTM EBITDA and 10x NTM EBITDA. This is broadly in line with its historical average (with +/-10% of its LTM EBITDA and NTM P/E and basis).

Our view is that a discount to its historical average is warranted, owing to the sequential decline in the company’s commercial positioning alongside a margin erosion. Further, the company is trading at a 28% discount to its peer group on an LTM EBITDA basis but a 6% premium on a NTM P/E basis. This discount is unconvincing in our view, given the size of the financial delta relative to its peers. On an LTM basis, investors can pay an average of 28% more and receive a growing business with more than 4x the margins. This is a fantastic deal from TBI’s perspective.

Key risks with our thesis

The risks to our current thesis are:

Strategic acquisitions - Acquisitions have the potential to expand the company’s service offerings, particularly into segments with better margins. Although it is not generating significant cash flows, the scope remains when partnered with equity/debt raises.

Innovative tech solution - Expanding its technological capabilities could allow the business to differentiate its services relative to its peers.

Successful penetration of new markets - Organically entering new regions / markets with reduced competition has the potential to improve its existing growth trajectory.

Final thoughts

We are unconvinced by TBI. The company has struggled for an extended period of time, with Management unable to turn the company around. We believe the nature of the industry is working against the company and leaves it without a key competitive advantage. We suspect further market share loss and struggles with growth are ahead, making this company unattractive.