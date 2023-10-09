Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

TrueBlue: Failing Strategy And Market Share Loss

Oct. 09, 2023 10:43 PM ETTrueBlue, Inc. (TBI)
Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.47K Followers

Summary

  • TBI has struggled to achieve consistent growth, with a dismal 2% average growth rate and a (5)% average decline in EBITDA.
  • We believe the company lacks differentiation in a highly competitive industry. Management was focused on developing its outsourcing capabilities, and this has ultimately failed.
  • With digitalization spreading through the industry and a fundamental shift in industry dynamics, we believe TBI’s position will only worsen.
  • The company’s recent performance has been disastrous, with macro conditions weighing heavily on TBI.
  • One would expect TBI to be trading at a substantial discount, but this is not the case. We see further downside ahead.

Presenting new business concept to the management

pixelfit/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Our current investment thesis is:

  • We are fundamentally unimpressed by TBI’s business model. We see no real differentiation, with much of its success thus far owing to its scale and historical brand value. This is not

This article was written by

Welbeck Ash Research profile picture
Welbeck Ash Research
1.47K Followers
Our intention is to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.