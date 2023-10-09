Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Trade Conditions Continue To Deteriorate At End Of Third Quarter

Summary

  • Worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index averaged 47.9 in the third quarter, down from 48.8 in the second quarter, thereby indicating that trade conditions deteriorated at the fastest quarterly rate so far this year.
  • Manufacturing new export orders fell at the softest rate since April and was modest overall.
  • Measured across both goods and services, the majority of the top 10 economies monitored continued to report lower trade activity at the end of the third quarter.
  • In emerging markets, India remained the best performer with exports in strong expansion.

Candlestick chart and data of financial market.

tadamichi

The worldwide Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) surveys compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence indicated a nineteenth successive monthly deterioration in global trade in September, albeit at a slightly more modest pace than seen in July and August. The seasonally adjusted PMI New Export

This article was written by

IHS Markit (Nasdaq: INFO) is a world leader in critical information, analytics and solutions for the major industries and markets that drive economies worldwide. The company delivers next-generation information, analytics and solutions to customers in business, finance and government, improving their operational efficiency and providing deep insights that lead to well-informed, confident decisions. IHS Markit has more than 50,000 key business and government customers, including 80 percent of the Fortune Global 500 and the world’s leading financial institutions. Headquartered in London, IHS Markit is committed to sustainable, profitable growth.

