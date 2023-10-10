Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ChargePoint's Investment Thesis Has Soured, As Insiders Sell And Bulls Flee

Oct. 10, 2023 4:00 PM ETChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT)3 Comments
Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.27K Followers

Summary

  • CHPT's execution has worsened as inventories grow, gross margins suffer, and balance sheet deteriorates in FQ2'24.
  • Linse Michael , a director in CHPT, has effectively liquidated 100% of his position, naturally raising further doubts about the company's prospects.
  • While the management has guided a decent FY2024 revenue, while reiterating its CY2024 goal of "generating positive non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA,” the stock has unfortunately entered penny stock territory.
  • Its short interest has also risen to 22.44%, implying that the stock is now "considered speculative, high-risk investment as it experience higher volatility and lower liquidity."
  • While the bulls may continue holding on to CHPT, they must also be very patient and have higher risk appetite, since its eventual reversal remain speculative depending on when bullish support materializes.

economyis bad

tiero

The CHPT Investment Thesis Has Soured, As Insider Selling Intensifies & Bullish Support Wanes

We previously covered ChargePoint Holdings (NYSE:CHPT) in June 2023, discussing the negative sentiments surrounding its prospects as Tesla (TSLA) entered the

This article was written by

Juxtaposed Ideas profile picture
Juxtaposed Ideas
8.27K Followers
I am a full-time analyst interested in a wide range of stocks. With my unique insights and knowledge, I hope to provide other investors with a contrasting view of my portfolio, given my particular background.Prior to Seeking Alpha, I worked as a professionally trained architect in a private architecture practice, with a focus on public and healthcare projects. My qualifications include:- Qualified Person with the Board of Architects, Singapore.- Master's in Architecture from the National University of Singapore.- Bachelor in Arts from the National University of Singapore.If you have any questions, feel free to reach out to me via a direct message on Seeking Alpha or leave a comment on one of my articles.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of TSLA either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

The analysis is provided exclusively for informational purposes and should not be considered professional investment advice. Before investing, please conduct personal in-depth research and utmost due diligence, as there are many risks associated with the trade, including capital loss.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (3)

Hyborianwar profile picture
Hyborianwar
Today, 4:21 PM
Comments (43)
Time to BUY lol
N
Natturner1966
Today, 4:05 PM
Premium
Comments (3.94K)
I’m done. I got out today. Although I missed 10% to the upside today. No regrets, I lost conviction.
Hyborianwar profile picture
Hyborianwar
Today, 4:22 PM
Comments (43)
@Natturner1966 boooo
Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.