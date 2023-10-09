Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Keurig Dr Pepper: Tapping Into The Converging Beverage Market

Oct. 09, 2023 11:46 PM ETKeurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
655 Followers

Summary

  • The merger between Keurig and Dr Pepper has significantly improved the company's market share, sales performance, and stock value.
  • Keurig Dr Pepper has demonstrated resilience and raised its sales outlook for 2023, maintaining profitability and reducing debt.
  • KDP has identified growth opportunities in expanding its product offerings and has shown impressive revenue growth compared to competitors.

7UP, Sunkist, A&W Root Beer, RC Cola and Snapple logos, all brands of Keurig Dr Pepper.

jetcityimage

The merger between a coffee-making and a soda-making company in 2018, which formed Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP), has proven to be a strategic move that substantially enhanced the company's market share, elevated its sales performance, and boosted its stock value. Investors

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
655 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.