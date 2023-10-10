Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Clearwater Paper: Operations Are Improving And Debt Should Keep Decreasing

Oct. 10, 2023 12:24 AM ETClearwater Paper Corporation (CLW)PCH
Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
1.01K Followers

Summary

  • Sales are expected to remain stagnant in the second half of 2023 and 2024, keeping investors cautious.
  • Gross profit and EBITDA margins improved significantly during the first half of 2023, boosted by product price raises.
  • The company should keep deleveraging its balance sheet as inventories are higher than usual.
  • The company's two segments complement each other well, offsetting potential declines in one segment with increased demand in the other during recessionary times.
  • This represents a good opportunity to buy the company's shares and wait for its prospects to improve.

Proceso de fabricación de papel

South_agency/E+ via Getty Images

Investment thesis

Operations of Clearwater Paper (NYSE:CLW) have recently shown early signs of recovery after a few years marked by stagnant revenues and weakening margins. Both gross profit and EBITDA margins increased significantly during the

This article was written by

Carles Diaz Caron profile picture
Carles Diaz Caron
1.01K Followers
Subscribe for an average ~20% return per year according to Tipranks. I am a long-term Dividend Growth Investor always looking for new opportunities in the stock market since 2015. In order to find good deals in the stock market, I look for companies that are going through a bad time and carefully assess the chances that the financial situation will return to the path of profitability and growth. My objective is to find stocks that can be bought and held for many years and try to get them for the lowest price possible during temporary headwinds. For me, the most important aspects when analyzing a stock's turnaround chances are that the company's products are essential to a big portion of the population, healthy and stable profit margins, a sustainable debt and dividend, and a long-term trend that suggests the products and services offered will continue to be essential for the decades to come.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.