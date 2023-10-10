Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Equity Market Outlook Q4 2023 - A Change Of Season

Summary

  • It’s hard to blame the bulls for their good cheer of late. Spiking inflation no longer dominates the headlines even as the U.S. economy has rebounded toward its long-term trend.
  • Meanwhile, the labor market has started to ease (perhaps reducing the urgency for further interest-rate hikes) while corporate earnings have remained buoyant.
  • Yet for all the exuberance, we believe a rising tide of data reveals an economy that is more likely tracing a scenic detour to recession rather than gliding toward a soft landing.

Cityscape Tokyo with investment theme background and stock market chart

MarsYu

By Raheel Siddiqui

Why Bulls Remain Bullish

The bulls have had a case to make.

As 12-month realized inflation and consumer inflation expectations1 have fallen from their 2022 peaks, inflation no longer dominates the discussion on company earnings

This article was written by

Neuberger Berman, founded in 1939, is a private, independent, employee-owned investment manager. The firm manages a range of strategies—including equity, fixed income, quantitative and multi-asset class, private equity and hedge funds—on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors globally. With offices in 23 countries, Neuberger Berman's team is more than 2,100 professionals. The firm manages $323 billion in client assets as of March 31, 2019.

