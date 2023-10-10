Sentiment Update: A Bear Market Inflection Point

Sabine Hortebusch/iStock via Getty Images

The Inflection Point

An inflection point is a moment in time when small but critical events determine long term trends. We think today is such a moment (red circle) and is defined by this question:

"Is the recent, two month, 8% decline just a normal correction in a bull market - which is now ending and the market about to move higher - or is it the first selling wave of a much larger decline or bear market as diagrammed below?"

We've watched the evolution of a possible ABC price pattern since we forecasted it nine months ago: Market Sentiment And A Bear Market Elliot Wave Flat. We had hoped to reach last year's high of 4,800 on the S&P 500 before the start of the second bear market, but it seems new highs in long-term interest rates changed all that.

Metrics of investor sentiment usually help guide us through times like this so let's first update market sentiment before we address this question.

Diagram of Two Bear Markets in the Form of An ABC Elliot Wave Flat (The Sentiment King)

Sentiment Update

We have two master sentiment indicators. One measures investor expectations for the long term, the other expectations for the short to intermediate term. They're made by combining other sentiment indicators into one indicator in a mathematically consistent way.

The Short-Term Master Sentiment Indicator

This graph is the short-term master sentiment indicator (ST-MSI). It's a contrary opinion indicator made from seven other indicators and is updated daily. This chart goes from 2018 to present but it's been tested back to 2010. It's graphed on the red-green Sentiment King ranking scale. Essentially, Green Zone readings represent extreme bearish sentiment, which is bullish for the stock market. Red Zone readings represent extreme bullishness, which is not good for stocks. In general, sentiment indicators are better at locating market lows than market highs. (The Sentiment King)

The latest reading of the ST-MSI is (-5.1), which puts it halfway between a green zone reading and neutral sentiment. This is the most extreme bearish reading since the "near" red zone reading of (+6.7) on July 19th. That near-red zone reading, which occurred at the peak price of the S&P 500, was thought to signal a short-term correction and not a major market top.

We figured the rapid reversal in bullish sentiment that followed confirmed this short term view. In fact, we gave a short term buy signal on the market at the low a month ago. Up to last week we continued to hold the view that this correction was short term, and the market would soon recover and eventually move back to the highs made last year.

We're not so sure of this now. The new high in long term interest rates is unsettling the long term picture and we think there is a high probability that the S&P 500 highs made in July were the peak of the rally and we've started into the long expected second bear market. We wrote about this a week ago in The Warren Buffett Bear Market.

The Long-Term Master Sentiment Indicator

The long-term Master Sentiment Indicator (MSI) is made from the combination of nine other sentiment indicators. It's recalculated weekly and is used to forecast bull or bear markets. It's graphed on the Sentiment King red-green ranking scale that ranges from -10 to +10. Like with the ST-MSI, Green Zone readings represent extreme bearish sentiment, which usually signal the start of a bull market. Red zone readings represent extreme bullishness, which is not good for continuing higher prices. (The Sentiment King)

The MSI chart shows the latest reading at (-3.7), which also puts it on the bearish side of neutral. It confirms what the ST-MSI indicator is signaling. Since the MSI changes more slowly than the MSI, if the current market decline that started in July is the expect second bear market, there is room for a four or five-week decline in stocks before this indicator moves into the extreme bearish Green Zone signaling the bottom of the market.

We will now look at what the individual indicators that make up these master indicators are saying. We put them in two categories - those based on surveys, and those based on investor buying activity.

Investor Surveys and Opinions

This table shows the five investment surveys that go into our master indicators. As you can see, four of the surveys are well onto the bearish side of neutral, while the Investors Intelligence survey still indicates mostly long term bullish sentiment. The average, which is marked by the yellow highlighted "X", is just on the bearish side of neutral at -3.

This table shows the five investment surveys that go into making our two master sentiment indicators. The oldest survey - the Investors Intelligence survey of newsletter writers - has a history back to 1963. An appropriate moving average is calculated for each survey, then they're put on the Red-Green Sentiment King ranking scale that goes from -10 to +10, based on its history. When an indicator indicates too many people are expecting the market to go higher (red zone) it usually follows it will go lower. When it indicates too many are bearish on the market, it's positive. (The Sentiment King)

NAAIM Exposure Index: The latest survey of the American Association of Active Investment Managers (NAAIM) shows an average investment position of 36%. That puts our moving average of the weekly results at -6 on the scale. This cautious ranking continues to make the NAAIM survey the most bearish of all the investment surveys. Remember, extreme bearishness is positive for the stock market, but it must be at an extreme reading to have meaning.

Hulbert Surveys: The two Hulbert surveys of newsletter writers - one for the general market and the other the Nasdaq - are at (-5) and (-4) respectively, which is midway on the bearish side of neutral. But, again, it must be at an extreme reading to be actionable.

AAII Member Sentiment Survey: Last week, 30% of AAII members were bullish while 42% percent were bearish. Our ranking of the moving average of their weekly numbers is at -5, which puts it halfway between neutral and extremely bearish.

Investors Intelligence Newsletter Survey: Last week, newsletter writers were 42.3% bullish, 23.9% were bearish with 33.8% expecting a correction. Since we use a moving average of the weekly numbers, the Sentiment King ranking is (+3), which locates it on the bullish side of neutral.

Buying and Selling Sentiment Indicators

This table displays six metrics that measure if investors are buying assets expecting the market to go up or go down. Each metric is put on the Red-Green Sentiment King ranking scale that goes from -10 to +10, based on its history. Just like with surveys, when an indicator indicates too many investors are buying bullish assets and too few bearish assets (red zone), it usually follows that prices will go lower. When they're buying too many bearish assets (going short), it's usually positive. (The Sentiment King)

This table shows the sentiment ranking of six indicators based on what investors are buying. They essentially measure if investors are expecting prices to go up or down.

S&P 500 E-mini COT - Money managers of S&P 500 E-mini futures continue to show a below average amount of short selling. This gives it a +6 ranking, which is two numbers away from a red zone reading and unchanged from a month ago. We take a closer look at this data in the indicator focus section at the end of the update.

ProShares Short S&P 500 fund (SH): This indicator measures how much buying of the ProShares S&P 500 short fund SH has occurred over the last twenty days as a percent of assets. It's currently at 16%, which puts it close to the green zone. This represents a high level of interest in the short side of the market by investors.

"Puts to Calls" Ratio: Both the equity and total "puts to calls" ratios show a high amount of "put" buying by investors. Both ratios are at (-9) which puts them in the green zone representing extremely high levels of bearish sentiment.

ProShares Bear/Bull Ratios: We measure investor buying of ProShares short funds compared to long funds. One monitors only UltraPro funds, while the other compares buying in all ProShares bull and bear funds. The one that measures all the funds is currently ranked zero, which is completely neutral, while the other is ranked at (-1).

Indicator Focus

At each sentiment update, we focus on one of the indicators that goes into making up our master indicators. Today we focus on asset manager's short selling of the S&P 500 E-mini futures. Many people think futures market metrics only measure short term expectations, but this indicator proves otherwise.

Asset Managers Short Position of S&P 500 E-mini Futures (The Sentiment King)

The chart shows the percent that money managers are short the futures. A high short ratio (40% or more) usually occurs at bear market lows, and a low ratio (under 25%) usually occurs near the highs of bull markets, or right before a major decline. We've indicated six times in the last 15 years (including the current moment) when the ratio went under 25%.

This indicator strongly suggests that the one-year bull market is over and we're heading into some type of long-term correction.

Summary

We believe metrics of market sentiment are the best way to forecast bull and bear markets. But we're also aware of their limitations and acknowledge that at times an important economic issue can override sentiment and take center stage.

Long-term interest rates hitting new highs is just such an event. This is bad for stocks and we wrote about it last week: The Warren Buffett Bear Market. We believe it portends another bear market and relatively soon.

If we're right, the question becomes, "How will the bear market unfold?" As you've seen our usual guide - market sentiment - is confusing at this time. A few indicators are extremely bearish, which is positive for the market, while a few signal another bear market.

This conflict must resolve and we've found that it's best not to act or have an opinion at moments like this. One should wait until the investment picture clarifies and experience tells us it will, and relatively soon. In the meantime, we believe investors should hold their positions and not add or change anything.

This, in fact, is a major mistake many investors and advisors make - always having an opinion. There are times when the situation is equivocal and having "no opinion" is the correct posture. At these moments you wait for clarification. And it will come. Then you act.