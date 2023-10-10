Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Take-Two Interactive: Strong Game Lineup And Growth Potential

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
324 Followers

Summary

  • Take-Two Interactive Software's recent results fell slightly short of expectations, but its bookings were above its own guidance.
  • TTWO's strong lineup of games and the upcoming release of GTA 6 are expected to drive future growth.
  • The gaming industry is set to rebound, with increased sales and a focus on mobile gaming and console releases.

Grand Theft Auto 5 on iMac screen

Erikona

Investment Thesis

Earlier in June, I covered Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO), where I covered TTWO's strong franchise and growth potential. Today, I will be discussing the company's recent result, the future outlook, and why I still remain bullish on the

This article was written by

Arbab Shahzeb profile picture
Arbab Shahzeb
324 Followers
MBA Student with three years of experience in sell-side. I focus on value opportunities in the market that provide a deep margin of safety.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.