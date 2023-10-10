Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Thinking International: What's Driving Japanese Equity Performance?

Oct. 10, 2023 2:02 AM ETEWJ, DFJ, DXJ, SCJ, FJP, DBJP, DXJS, HEWJ, JPXN, GSJY, FLJP, FLJH, BBJP, EWJV
WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.11K Followers

Summary

  • Despite some of the most accommodative central bank policies in the world, Japan has experienced doggedly low levels of inflation and even disinflation.
  • One of the big thorns in the side of global asset allocators was that Japanese markets perpetually appeared cheap based on common value metrics such as price-to-book value.
  • While Japan has experienced periods of false dawns in the past, we believe that we are still in the early innings of a meaningful shift in Japanese corporate behavior that focuses on shareholder returns.

Japan flag with stock market finance, economy trend graph digital technology.

manassanant pamai

By Bradley Krom, Lonnie S. Jacobs, and Brian Manby, CFA

This blog post is the third installment of a four-part series that examines the tactical and strategic case for investing internationally despite a multi-year period of U.S. equity

This article was written by

WisdomTree profile picture
WisdomTree
5.11K Followers
In 2006, WisdomTree launched with a big idea and an impressive mission — to create a better way to invest. We believed investors shouldn’t have to choose between cost efficiency and performance potential, so we developed the first family of ETFs designed to deliver both. Today, WisdomTree offers a leading product range that offers access to an unparalleled selection of unique and smart exposures.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.