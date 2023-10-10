Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FLEX LNG: Lower Spot Freight Rates Weigh On Share Price

Oct. 10, 2023 3:00 AM ETFLEX LNG Ltd. (FLNG)3 Comments
Summary

  • The EU is reducing its imports of Russian LNG, and the US is benefiting from Europe's decision to shift away from Russian LNG.
  • North America, particularly the US, has become a major investor in LNG production and has increased LNG exports to Europe by 30%.
  • FLEX LNG's charter rates are expected to decline due to lower gas demand from the EU, impacting the company's revenue and EBITDA forecast.

Front view of a big LNG tanker ship traveling with full speed over the calm, blue ocean

SHansche

Investment thesis

Although Russia remains one of the largest LNG suppliers, the EU has already begun to develop mechanisms to limit future imports of Russian LNG. And since North America, especially the United States, has gradually become one of the largest investors in

This article was written by

Comments (3)

Tomas Novotny
Today, 3:40 AM
FLNG has long-term charters for its ships.
seriousinvest
Today, 3:27 AM
Your article amazes me. The company pays a 10% dividend (with no withholding) and you are projecting an additional 10% increase in the stock price and that merits a hold. A combined 29% gain is a buy not a hold in my book.
rodoro
Today, 3:15 AM
It’s not too early to invest in Flex LNG, it’s too late. If you missed the cycle of Q4 2020 - Q1 2022, just pass LNG shipping stocks by because all good things already happened there.
