Renewed Fall In Global Demand Fuelled By Rising Impact Of Higher Interest Rates

Summary

  • The growing signs of weakness in interest-rate sensitive sectors has accompanied a spreading manufacturing malaise.
  • More worrying still are the September PMI data on new orders, which signalled the first fall in demand for goods and services since January.
  • In early 2023, the removal of containment measures in mainland China had led to a renewed wave in global activity.
  • Demand for consumer services remains relatively resilient in Asia, where the cost-of-living impact has been less marked and monetary policy has not needed to be as restrictive.

The Global PMI data - compiled by S&P Global across over 40 economies and sponsored by JPMorgan - showed a deepening downturn in demand for financial services in September, amid a further faltering of the post-COVID travel surge that had helped drive

