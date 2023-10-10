Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Private Credit Outlook: Room To Run

Oct. 10, 2023 3:50 AM ETVPC
AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.4K Followers

Summary

  • A higher-for-longer interest-rate environment may mean fewer surprises ahead for investors, and we expect deal activity to rebound with relative stability in rates.
  • Private credit has grown rapidly in recent years as banks began to retreat from certain types of lending.
  • For European insurers, commercial real estate may offer a way to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns while matching liabilities and maximizing capital efficiency.
  • Demand for private market financing for clean energy projects remains high in Europe and was super-charged in the United States last year when Congress passed the Inflation Reduction Act, which steers billions of dollars in subsidies to renewable energy production, including solar and wind projects.

Graph on rows of coins for finance and banking on digital stock market financial exchange analyzing forex trading graph financial data. Business finance technology and investment concept

SARINYAPINNGAM/iStock via Getty Images

By Matthew D. Bass

A steady climb in interest rates in 2023 has dampened merger activity and private transaction volume. But a higher-for-longer interest-rate environment may mean fewer surprises ahead for investors, and we expect deal

This article was written by

AllianceBernstein (AB) profile picture
AllianceBernstein (AB)
4.4K Followers
AB is a research-driven investment firm that combines investment insight and innovative thinking to deliver results for our clients. At AB we believe that research excellence is the key to better outcomes and as a result we have built a global firm with exceptional research capabilities. We offer a broad array of investment services that span geographies and asset classes to meet the needs of private clients, mutual fund investors and institutional clients around the world.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.