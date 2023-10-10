Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
ASGI: More Headwinds Ahead

Binary Tree Analytics
Summary

  • abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed-end fund that focuses on global utilities and infrastructure equity investments.
  • The fund has a high correlation to the utilities sector and is sensitive to interest rates.
  • ASGI has a discount to NAV of -16% and a managed distribution plan, but a significant portion of its distribution comes from long-term gains.
  • As rates stay higher for longer, we are going to witness a P/E de-rating of the utilities sector.
  • The fund runs jurisdictional risk, as observed in the -30% price plunge for the Grupo Aeroportuario del Centro Norte holding.

Thesis

The abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) is a closed end fund. The vehicle seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income, via a portfolio of global infrastructure equity investments.

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (1)

Manzanita Research profile picture
Manzanita Research
Today, 4:13 AM
I know the term "priced in" is overused. But don't you think the interest rate risk is priced in at this point? I also think the carnage with NEE may be just about done. However I could see a case being made that there's no way to be sure how long rates will stay elevated or NEE and other utes will fall. I guess a gamble either way.
