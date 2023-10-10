baona/iStock via Getty Images

This article was co-produced with Wolf Report.

Over 15% of my portfolio is invested in REITs today. Out of my investments, I'm obviously more invested in some companies than others. Realty Income (O), Agree Realty (ADC), and Alexandria Real Estate (ARE) are good examples of companies where I have far "deeper" investments than in other businesses.

Today I'm going to update you on a REIT that I have been covering for several years - this is probably one of the first REITs I started to cover and to buy. Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) was a REIT I got into when it was expensive, but then went really into when it was cheap.

We're talking $60-$70/share. As you might expect, the resulting RoR for this investment was significant, since I sold when the company breached $130-$140/share and harvested some triple-digit profit (though not for my entire position).

Today, I show you why it's time to seriously start looking at Simon Property Group again, despite the fact that we're not yet close to $70/share again.

Simon Property Group - A lot to like, even at $105

You'd have to live in a cave to miss the last few months of stock declines in the REIT sector. Being a REIT investor has not been a "happy" time if you like seeing "green" in your portfolio. While I like green as much as the next man, I also know that if everything is green, chances are the number of investment opportunities out there are going to be fairly slim.

That's why despite not necessarily liking red ink all that much, I try to thrive in the "pain" of decline, to improve my cost bases and yields even further. Above all, don't miss out on great valuation opportunities.

My own approach is tilted toward buying on "up" days. I learned back during the COVID-19 crash that trying to catch something that's falling is not something I want to engage in. There's very little telling how far something may fall. Of course, no amount of care can prevent things from continuing to fall even if you buy on an "up" day - but it does, at least in my experience, prevent you from buying even more as the stock drops 20% the next day without pause.

So, Simon Property Group. While I am no longer at 4-5% of my total portfolio after having trimmed a bit and rotated a bit into other, more undervalued REITs when the company touched close to $130/share, I still own a 1.5%+ position in this A-rated Retail operation REIT - and I consider it to be as appealing as ever - maybe even more so.

Why?

Because when I covered SPG last, we were talking about a 6.5% yield. And frankly, if we were still talking 6.5%, I probably wouldn't be as interested.

But we're now at 7.27%, the implication being a materially better upside.

We all know the challenges and downsides of these REITs, including Simon. The fact that the companies will have a hard time growing their FFO in the next few years should be baked into every single REIT investment expectation you hold at this time.

Simon, like some REITs in the mall and outlet sector, has seen some incredible volatility with regard to their share price during the last few years. But SPG is, in my mind, completely supported by the company's underlying fundamentals, stability, management, and solid operating performance.

Despite some truly massive volatility for the last 2-3 years, the only real impact since 2019 was a 25% drop in 2020, followed by normalization about a year later. So from a 9-10 year perspective, including 2025E, the company is growing slowly, around 2.5% per year.

So let's be clear - Simon is not falling - it's growing.

We could forecast this company at essentially flat results, and things would still be solid.

But we don't even need to put lipstick on a pig here, as some say - because SPG is as far from a pig as it gets in this sector.

Why do I say this?

Because the results confirm it.

The company's occupancy is back up to almost 95%, at 94.7% compared with 93.9% YOY, with an overall base rent increase of 3.1% for the quarter YOY. These KPIs are really the "name of the game" here. That and NOI - and NOI is solid as well here.

Solid how?

Solid in the way of a 3.3% QoQ increase, as well as 3.6% for 1H23, and a similar number for the international operations.

I'm not surprised that SPG is doing as well as this - the company is an above-average operator, and unlike some analysts, I do believe the company was able to foresee some of the tenant issues we're currently talking about at a macro level. That's why the company's lease flow remains not only appealing but stellar. The company signed more than 1,300 leases in the quarter, up 11 million sq ft on a YTD basis. SPG also has more than 1,000 deals still in the pipeline, including half a billion dollars' worth of overall occupancy.

These are not just old customers either, even though retention was good. 30% of the leasing activity for 2Q23 was new deals. The company, according to the latest set of earnings, is still seeing strong retail interest despite the complicated macro situation (an understatement, yes).

Fundamentals are key here - because after all, Simon must be able to make it through what I believe (without exaggeration) to be the most difficult environment in over 20 years. However, that's where the company's A-rated credit comes into play, as well as nearly $9B worth of available liquidity.

The recent dividend bump of close to 9% should assuage any fears that the dividend is about to be cut again. I would say that the chances of that, barring something high-level, are slim to none. We're not yet back to the pre-COVID-19 level, but we're close.

Full-year FFO guidance was increased again and now stands at ~$11.95, which is actually at a slight growth as opposed to FactSet, which models more or less flat results. Beyond 2023, we're looking at an increase in overall FFO of 3% and another 2% in 2025E.

As I said earlier, when the REIT briefly went above $150/share back in late 2021, I did sell some shares. I also rotated some when it went above $135/share not that long ago. As you know, if you follow my work on a frequent basis, I'm not a stranger to short-term rotation or taking profits, when I believe it to be prudent.

However, now SPG is again in a position where we can really start looking closer at the appeal of the business as an investment for the medium to long term. I believe anything above a 7% safe yield is worth considering at this time, especially if you can get another 7-10% upside from reversal or capital appreciation based on growth.

This is not a complex thing. Upside comes in the form of yield or capital appreciation. The one thing I would be absolutely careful about here is not overpaying for stocks.

I believe we've seen an inflation of valuation over the past 10 years or so since the GFC that we'll look back on in another 10 years with horror. Thus, you do not want to buy premiumized stocks here, unless you have a very good reason.

Let's look at SPG and let me show you why this company is in no way "premiumized".

Simon Property valuation - Plenty to like at less than 8.8x P/FFO

I need you to know that I'm keeping a very close watch on the options premiums. If there is a favorable setup at some point for a CSP for any of these REITs where you can get a 15% annualized RoR at a good rate and good strike, you can be certainly sure that I will be first in line to "get this done".

For now, that's not the case, unfortunately.

What we have is Simon Property Group trading at below 8.8x P/FFO, which is exciting enough in and of itself.

Because the last time the company did this was during the fall of 2022, when we saw a "bottoming" in many sectors. It's exactly that which setup my own outperformance this year.

So I'm very eager to see a repeat performance of this.

The true "cheap BUY" status for SPG comes if it drops below triple digits. It's now at $104/share. That's far from a bad price.

Why?

SPG Upside (FAST Graphs)

Because even at a significant discount of 12x P/FFO, we have an upside of over 20% per year here just from a reversal. Even if we were to discount the company to 10x P/FFO, you're still getting over 14.5% per year, and that's a variance of 15% that I am completely willing to overlook here.

Let's say you forecast it lower than now, despite growth. That implies a $108/share price and still a dividend-dominated upside of almost 9% per year based on current FFO growth rates.

The case to be made for a negative or flat RoR here is very difficult. Investing in zero or low growth today isn't easy. We'll see exactly how this turns out in the next few years. But one of the things that doesn't change no matter the growth rate, is quality. And with its occupancy, its FFO, its dividend tradition and growth, and its A-class management, this company is definitely one of the more qualitative REITs in this entire sector.

I want to reiterate that I really believe the only thing you can do "wrong" here is to buy things at too expensive a price from a future context. And buying SPG at $104/share is something I do not believe to be in any way overpriced when it comes to the medium-to-long term.

It's always hard to see the forest for the trees. Right now we're in the midst of an interest-rate fueled mania of fear and decline. Even stalwarts, such as NEE, are now significantly down - and by significantly, I mean more than 20% in a few weeks.

If you had told folks this a few years ago, they would have argued (probably) that they might have mortgaged their houses to take advantage of this opportunity. But that's the thing about opportunity that people time and time again seem to forget.

It doesn't "feel" like an opportunity in the midst of it. It feels like you're "gambling".

Opportunity is something that, as I see it, comes in hindsight. Sure, we try to highlight opportunities here. But I'd wager money on the fact that many will hesitate to pull the trigger here given how "valid" some of these concerns seem right now.

I do not believe them to be as valid as the market would like to make out.

To return to the matter at hand, S&P Global gives SPG a target range starting at a low of $110 and going up to a maximum of $160/share. The average here is $132/share. My PT in my last article was $150/share, and that's also where I remain at this time. That $150/share represents about a 12.3x P/FFO, which is where I believe this particular REIT is entirely justified in trading.

Thus, I view the company with the following thesis.

Thesis

Simon Property Group is a class-leading A-rated REIT that has significantly outperformed since dipping during the pandemic. Savvy investors have made 40-70% RoR inclusive of dividends, and the trip is far from over.

I rate SPG a "BUY" here, though I also say that future growth for the company seems less likely. Its releasing spreads remain positive, but the best that can be hoped for here is outpacing cost increases/inflation somewhat. Is this enough?

At this valuation, I believe it to be enough. My PT for SPG is $150. As I said in my previous article, my rotation target for starting to really push capital into other investments is above this, but we also need to look at the market overall and recognize opportunities to rotate cash into better-performing investments (or lower-valued ones).

SPG is a "BUY" here - I'll buy more if it hits double digits.

Remember, I'm all about :

1. Buying undervalued - even if that undervaluation is slight, and not mind-numbingly massive - companies at a discount, allowing them to normalize over time and harvesting capital gains and dividends in the meantime.

2. If the company goes well beyond normalization and goes into overvaluation, I harvest gains and rotate my position into other undervalued stocks, repeating #1.

3. If the company doesn't go into overvaluation, but hovers within a fair value, or goes back down to undervaluation, I buy more as time allows.

4. I reinvest proceeds from dividends, savings from work, or other cash inflows as specified in #1.

Here are my criteria and how the company fulfills them (italicized).

This company is overall qualitative.

This company is fundamentally safe/conservative & well-run.

This company pays a well-covered dividend.

This company is currently cheap.

This company has a realistic upside based on earnings growth or multiple expansion/reversion.

I'll call SPG cheap below $100/share, but for now, it's excellent value.

