By Levi at Elliott Wave Trader; Produced with Avi Gilburt

You likely have noticed several articles of late penned by Avi Gilburt regarding the banking sector. The latest is here regarding Charles Schwab (SCHW). And here's another recent one, Commercial Real Estate May Cause The Next Financial Crisis, from Avi regarding what may be a potential catalyst for another banking crisis in the near future. Suffice to say, there are significant risks across several financial stocks that we track.

In this piece, we will discuss the current setup for Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) and why we view it as having specific downside risk in the near term. Also, we will briefly analyze how we can hold this view and at the same time see the potential for the S&P to continue higher from current levels. Some may exclaim that this is an "oxymoron" or some sort of "double-talk". That type of response belies the true nature of the markets and how they really work.

First, let's delve into the fundamentals with Lyn Alden.

The Fundamental Snapshot

Recently, we queried Lyn for her current view of Morgan Stanley. Her take mirrors the picture painted by the technicals.

"Morgan Stanley is a relatively conservative financial services company, but they've had a year and a half of falling profitability with no clear signs of reversal. The stock is relatively inexpensive and pays a decent dividend yield of over 4%, but with the Fed continuing to tighten monetary policy and with Morgan Stanley's ongoing shrinkage, there's not a very strong case for an investor to go long in the company rather than to buy T-bills that offer a higher yield and come with little or no nominal risk. I don't necessarily have a bearish view on Morgan Stanley but the risk/reward setup isn't very compelling from a fundamental perspective, and the price chart is also not very promising."

(There is a much deeper dive into the fundamentals of Morgan Stanley available via the work provided on Saferbankingresearch.com, a combination of efforts between Avi Gilburt and Renaissance Research, which has been covering U.S., European, LatAm, and CEEMEA banking stocks for more than 15 years.)

What Do The Technicals Tell Us?

At the moment we have (WFC) and (MS) both rated as 'sells' in our Wave Setups feature for members. (Note our most recent article to the readership regarding WFC here). In the Wave Setups section of StockWaves we discuss specific setups for both buy and sell. Levels are given as targets, support, resistance and invalidation of the setup. Just in the month of September more than 40 setups have been provided in this service.

Here is a glimpse at the current setup for (MS):

StockWaves at Elliott Wave Trader

Key levels are provided that indicate either further confirmation of our primary scenario or where we are wrong and should reassess. Note the latest charts from Garrett Patten and Zac Mannes for (MS):

chart by Garrett Patten - StockWaves chart by Zac Mannes - StockWaves

Both of our lead analysts are in agreement here regarding what is the most likely path going forward. Taking a more detailed look at Zac's chart, you will notice that we have a clear 5 waves down from the high struck earlier in 2023. After the 5 waves down there is a clear 3 wave corrective rally. That tells us that when the next lesser degree wave 'i' (the circle 'i' on the chart) develops, we can then look for a smaller corrective rally bounce to short. A stop would initially be placed at the top of the larger wave 2 high and then moved down to protect profits and manage risk.

At this time, risk would be in a move above 90. For as long as below that level, we see the likely path as down for (MS).

4,800 For The S&P And Banking Risk - How Does That Work?

On the surface, looking for a potential rally in the S&P to 4,800 while simultaneously pointing out the risks in the banking sector may seem to some to be an oxymoron. So, we should briefly discuss those two ideas that we have placed side by side.

Without diving too deep down the rabbit hole, we must first come to appreciate that markets are non-linear, dynamic and fluid in their nature. That would mean that, for one, we cannot attempt to overlay linear thinking onto the markets. E.G., "If this happens, then this is impossible".

In our prior article regarding (WFC) you can see how the stock has clearly underperformed the (SPY) in recent months. Let's suppose the following scenario. What if the S&P does indeed hold support in the near term (for a much more in-depth discussion, see Avi's latest article here) and then embarks on a path to the 4,800 region? Could there not be a credit risk event with a bank that causes a significant pullback in the larger rally? Of course, the answer is yes, it's possible. But also, what is the most likely? Could also the potential crisis also be slightly 'pushed out' into the future? Yes. Might it never happen at all? Perhaps.

We have a trading and investing methodology that has guided us now for the 12+ years that Elliott Wave Trader has been providing its analysis publicly. This methodology is what quickly indicates to us when our primary view needs adjustment. It also issues guidance on how to protect profits when we are right.

For (MS), in the near term, we see a clear sell setup with specific parameters in place that will tell us when we should update that viewpoint.

