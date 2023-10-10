Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Digital Realty Trust Is Likely To Underperform

Oct. 10, 2023 4:46 AM ETDigital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR)
Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
812 Followers

Summary

  • Digital Realty Trust is a data center REIT with properties primarily located in North America and Europe.
  • The company leases server capacity to major tech firms, with a majority of tenants being investment grade companies.
  • While recent results have been positive, the low-margin nature of the data center business and high-maintenance CAPEX pose challenges for future growth.

Cloud computing concept. Digital cloud solutions on PCB futuristic background

da-kuk

Last time I wrote about Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) was back in May at $102 per share. I issued a BUY rating because the stock could provide a double-digit return from the dividend and FFO growth alone, with no

This article was written by

Deep Value Explorer profile picture
Deep Value Explorer
812 Followers
Hey everyone and welcome to the Deep Value Explorer page! I am a business student with a passion for REIT. I've been interested in the topic for about 2 years and I would like to share my insights and findings with you here. With that, follow to find undervalued gems!Disclaimer - I am not a financial advisor and the information on my page is solely for illustrative purposes. Always do your own research before investing.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DLR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I will take profits and trim the position.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.