Attacks On Israel Introduce Tail-Risks To Oil Prices

By Hakan Kaya, PhD

Dynamics in the energy market are likely to shift dramatically.

At the outset, our thoughts and sympathies go out to those affected by the shocking attacks in Israel.

This past weekend, we witnessed a severe escalation of tensions in the Middle East, marked by the most serious cross-border attacks on Israel in decades. These unsettling events have reverberated through financial markets, causing notable impacts on the energy sector.

Before these developments, the ongoing talks around normalization between Saudi Arabia and Israel were a key market focus, given their potential implications for oil production. Saudi Arabia had reportedly expressed a willingness to boost oil production if crude prices remained high. This was part of a complex deal, brokered by the U.S., that aimed for Saudi Arabia's recognition of Israel and a commitment to increased production. The talks were under close scrutiny by investors, as any increase in Saudi production could have helped alleviate high oil prices.

However, the recent attacks have dramatically shifted these dynamics. The escalating conflict has likely decreased the chances of near-term normalization in Saudi-Israeli relations. This could potentially affect Saudi oil production plans, leading them to extend their existing cuts for a longer period, which could further deplete already low global oil inventories.

Another significant player in the global energy market, Iran, is also expected to see a major shift in U.S. policy. Before the attacks, the U.S. had adopted a softer posture toward Iran, allowing it to approach pre-2018 levels of oil production. However, given recent events and Iran's known support for Hamas, the U.S. may adopt a stricter stance, potentially leading to a reduction in the Iranian oil supply.

These developments underscore the real and potentially harmful risks presented by geopolitical uncertainties. Persistently high oil prices could drive inflation, affecting both stocks and bonds. In these uncertain times, assets sensitive to geopolitical events could serve as a potential hedge. In particular, we believe the energy sector, which is intrinsically linked to geopolitics, may offer an opportunity.

That said, the implications of recent events are only beginning to emerge, and we will watch closely in the coming weeks for signs of potential direction and impact for commodities and the broader financial markets and economy.

