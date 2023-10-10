XLP: I'd Rather Have Coal In My Stocking

Wipada Wipawin

US equities have struggled since July. That’s pretty normal if you follow seasonality trends, and we were way overbought at the time. However, neither of those things is true any longer, and unless proven otherwise, I firmly believe we’re going higher into year-end, and possibly even challenge or beat our previous highs. You can choose to believe something else, and that’s fine; after all, I need someone who's willing to sell to me at these low prices. But in light of that outlook for the balance of the year, allocating into the right areas of the market is critical.

As we know, certain sectors of the market lead at different periods in the cycle. During bullish moves, you want growth. During bear markets, you either want to just get out, or own defensive things like staples. Given I’m bullish, and in fact, recommending investors consider tech exposure as a way to take part in a Q4 rally, that means I want to stay away from defensive sectors like staples. These have lagged badly in 2023, and I don’t think that underperformance is done. Below, I’ll make the case that consumer staples are something to avoid at all costs in Q4 ahead of what I think is a big incoming equity rally.

What is XLP?

We’ll take a look at the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLP), which seeks to track the performance of the index of the same name. Basically, the fund is a selection of consumer staples names from the S&P 500 index, so many of the names are household mega-caps. The fund, through these exposures, has representation from areas like retail, household products, food and beverage, tobacco, personal care, and the like.

Fund website

The largest exposure is distribution and retail but we can see exposure is sprinkled pretty well through a handful of subsectors that you’d expect for a staples fund.

What you may not expect is the concentration of the fund in the larger market cap names that fit the profile of the fund.

Fund website

The top four names are great companies that have stood the test of time, but they make up 45% of the fund. The other 34 holdings are just 55% collectively, so this is a very concentrated fund, in my view. There is nothing inherently wrong with that, I just call this out to ensure you know what your actual exposure is with the fund.

Apart from that concentration, you may think that XLP would be full of cheap, low-earnings-multiple names from Ben Graham’s playbook. That, however, is not the case.

Fund website

The average forward P/E ratio is over 18, for companies that grow earnings at less than 8% annually. I don’t consider that cheap, which detracts from the attractiveness of the fund. I would be more comfortable around 14X earnings, or a growth rate of at least 10% for that sort of valuation on these stocks. That’s just me, but I don’t see a lot of meat on the bone here from a valuation perspective.

Let’s now turn our attention to the primary reason I don’t want to own XLP.

Wall Street says ‘no thank you’

Anyone who has read my work knows that I love technical analysis, and it’s because it’s objective. Money is either flowing into an asset, or it isn’t. Spotting it at the right time is quite a bit more complicated than that, of course, but the principle is beautiful in its simplicity.

So, is Wall Street pushing money into XLP? Absolutely, unequivocally, undoubtedly, no.

StockCharts

This chart is just awful. Each rally attempt fails, and the latest bout of selling has been relentless, straight down, and hasn’t yet shown any sign it’s stopping. There’s one more support level that hasn’t broken – the October low around $64 – but that’s it. the moving averages are racing lower, and I think any meaningful bounces will be sold.

On the bright side – if you squint hard enough to find something positive – the fund is extremely oversold. That has led to bounces in the past, and maybe it will again. But if you buy this for some reason, I would not hang around; take profits quickly and move on.

I mentioned above that certain sectors perform better on a relative basis during different parts of the cycle, and we can see below that XLP had its day in the sun already.

StockCharts

XLP absolutely destroyed the S&P 500 in 2022 as equity markets struggled. This year? It lost 20% to the S&P 500.

StockCharts

The story is the same (but worse) against the Nasdaq, which it obliterated last year, only to cede 34% to this year. Thirty-four percent. That’s why allocation is so very critical, and I don’t think what we’re seeing above is done.

Seasonality and rates show different outlooks

As we head into year-end, we generally see stocks rally. XLP is no different, as it has a pretty good outlook for the bulls ahead.

StockCharts

This chart shows the past five years (2018 to 2022) by month, and we can see October and November are generally positive, with aggregate total returns of 5.4% between the two months. That’s great, and that means we’re more likely to see higher prices by the end of November than we have today. It is not a guarantee, but seasonality does matter.

For the largest component of the fund, Procter & Gamble (PG), it’s even better.

StockCharts

Procter & Gamble in the past five years has seen the fourth quarter produce average total returns of 10%. That’s tremendous, and it means the stock is likely to be higher at year-end.

StockCharts

The second largest holding, Costco (COST), sees October/November returns of 9.3% (before terrible December), so again, things are looking up from a seasonality perspective for the next couple of months.

Now, do I think XLP is likely to be trading at a price that’s higher than today’s at year-end? Yes, I do. Strong bull market rallies tend to raise just about everything, and I expect XLP will be higher. Where it breaks down for me is that on a relative basis, I still think it will struggle. I want exposure to growth right now, not staples, which have lost 34% to tech stocks so far in 2023. Wall Street is putting their money elsewhere, and that’s more than enough of a signal for me.

One final point is about rates, and while rates are important for all stocks, for staples, they’re important because investors tend to own staples at least in part for the dividend yield. But as treasury yields rise, dividend yields become less attractive on a relative basis.

StockCharts

This chart shows the yield of the 10-year treasury on top and the 250-day correlation of that yield to the XLP’s price. Essentially, for the past year of trading, XLP has a correlation to interest rates of -0.55, meaning they move opposite to each other, generally. What that means is that so long as the bear market in treasuries persists (which means higher yields), XLP is going to struggle.

The bottom line here is that I think XLP will go higher into year-end. However, I also think it’s a strong sell on a relative basis, as your money is better off in any number of other places. For that reason, I’m still placing a sell on it, as the evidence suggests to me there’s simply no reason to own this part of the market. In short, I'd rather have coal in my stocking this year than exposure to one of the weakest parts of the market.