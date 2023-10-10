Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
FCT: Low Leverage Floating Rate Loan Fund, 11% Yield (Rating Upgrade)

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.9K Followers

Summary

  • First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a fixed-income closed-end fund that focuses on leveraged loans, offering a high dividend yield.
  • FCT has outperformed other fixed-income offerings this year, thanks to its floating rate collateral and the current market conditions.
  • The fund has a low leverage ratio of 18% for its asset class and an 11.7% dividend yield.
  • The fund will continue to outperform the fixed-income market as long as rates stay elevated.

An analyst uses a computer and dashboard for data business analysis and Data Management System with KPI and metrics connected to the database for technology finance, operations, sales, marketing

Khanchit Khirisutchalual

Thesis

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT) is a fixed-income closed-end fund. The CEF has income as its primary objective and leverages up a portfolio of senior floating-rate loans to attain a high dividend yield. The

With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

