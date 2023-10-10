Eoneren/E+ via Getty Images

Over two months ago in my last analysis "SPY: It's Time To Book Some Profits" published on August 2, 2023, I downgraded the SPDR S&P 500 Trust ETF (NYSEARCA:SPY) with a sell rating, suggesting a likely retracement from the most recent peak, that would lead to form wave 4 in my assumption of a 5-waves upward movement. SPY lost over 7% in the past two months, breaking under important support levels, but also giving sporadic signs of strength. In this article, I will assess the actual situation of the most important market indicators related to SPY, and focus on the contingency plan with particular attention to likely outcomes and risk management in this highly uncertain market situation.

An overview of the actual situation

The Market Breadth measured by the MMFI, as a percentage of stocks above their 50-day moving averages [MAV], has dropped to a reading under 15%, its lowest level since October 2022, from where it got rejected and rebounded to the actual level. While readings close to or under 10 can be considered as a contrarian entry signal, where sellers give signs of exhaustion, significant rebounds have been recorded on higher levels, while more indicators have to be considered in order to underscore the reliability of the move. The MMTH, measuring the percentage of stocks above their 200-day MAV, has dropped significantly as well, but is still holding above the 30% mark, hinting at potentially more downside risk, especially when considering the strong negative momentum, while when observing the moving averages, the indicator could be extended, and potentially building up a retracement, if the most recent support will hold.

Author, using TradingView

Almost all sectors in the US economy had a negative performance during the past month, with the most important moves recorded in the real estate, utilities, and consumer defensive sectors, while only communication services could record an increase, and the energy sector has been more resilient. Over the past week, some other sectors hinted at some relative strength, while it's too early to make any conclusion. Overall, the correction in the past two months has been significant and broad, as the economy has been affected by skyrocketing crude oil prices, and the pain from higher interest rates was felt in many industries, while being resilient in terms of labor market and consumer spending, despite the latter potentially being at high risk, as driven by higher spending on credit and encouraged by inflated housing prices.

finviz finviz

The CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) is moderate in bull markets and higher in bear markets, with spikes reported during periods of extreme uncertainty or unforeseen major events mostly perceived as negative catalysts for the stock market. The indicator has dropped to a reading of 14.25 during September, a level not seen since January 2020, and has since reversed by signaling higher volatility in the financial markets, with the most recent geo-political tensions leading to more nervousness among investors. It is important to observe that the VIX has broken some overhead resistance, is trailing along its EMA8 with significant momentum in buy-side volume, and the recent uptrend is supported by a surging MACD. An important level will be the 20 mark, which now acts as strong resistance, and should be observed more closely, together with the EMA144 which is now crossing the EMA200.

Author, using TradingView

The SPDR Bloomberg Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (JNK), which tracks highly liquid, high-yield, US dollar-denominated corporate bonds, has notably dropped on high volume over the past months, signaling an increased risk aversion among investors, and materially higher corporate bond yields. JNK is extending under its EMA8 with the MACD dropping into negative levels, showing more downside risk towards the low of October 2022, where JNK might find some support. If the index drops under that low, the next target would be around 83.20 or even 81, which would most likely be associated with a serious plummeting of the major US indexes. However, it's important to note that the last two candles could hint at early signs of a bottom, as the sell-off in the past week has been marked by a massive spike in volume, while JNK got rejected from its lows, and this week might build up some support. Investors should observe if the low of 88.30 will be tested again and how the price action is developing in the short term.

Author, using TradingView

Investors who followed my call on August 2, when I attributed a sell rating to SPY, while the consensus among the analysts' community was biased towards a hold or even buy sentiment, could record a significant profit by tracing the downward momentum. The movement led to a fall under my furthest price target, which I suggested at $429, finally dropping under the ascending trend channel and is now testing the most important upward trend line, which it has temporarily broken, by testing the EMA55.

The observed situation favors a retracement, which I estimate to lead SPY to likely $448 as the first target, with successively a more likely target at $441. My third target would see SPY retracing to $429, but this scenario would mean that the index collapsed under the ascending trending channel

Author, using TradingView

The relative strength observed when compared to the broader small-cap market tracked by the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), is mainly supported by the top ten positions in SPY which represent about 31.42% of the total holdings, with companies such as Apple Inc. (AAPL), Microsoft Corporation (MSFT), Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN), Nvidia Corporation (NVDA), Alphabet Inc. (GOOG, GOOGL), Tesla, Inc. (TSLA), Meta Platforms, Inc. (META), and Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (BRK.B), explaining the lion share of the relative strength.

The short interest on the SPY has trended higher in the past 3 months, with some more pronounced spikes recorded during September, while overall still floating in the same range.

CapEdge

The SPY fund flows show a net flow of -$13.8B over the same period, signaling a significant outflow of funds which represent 3.46% of the assets under management [AUM].

VettaFi

What is coming next?

The present situation doesn't give a clear picture of the likely outcome in the near future. High fundamental uncertainties are shaping the US economy in its quest for a possible soft landing, while major risks are building up in geopolitical terms, and the shadow of possible higher inflationary pressure over a longer period, suggesting higher rates to cool down the economy and especially the strong labor market, is rising again upon the already more hopeful outlook in the past months. The analyzed technical indicators underscore this critical situation, however, SPY might be at a possible turning point.

Author, using TradingView

My assumption of a 5-wave upward impulse sequence is still valid, and the recent low could mark the completion of wave 4. Investors should consider that if SPY drops under $418.31, the index would break into wave 1, invalidating this assumption, and a continuation of the downward momentum would be likely. I consider a test of the recent low as probable and it would give risk-tolerant investors a great chance to scale into a possible rebound.

Supportive of the thesis of seeing SPY rebounding from the recent low, are the crossing MACD and the significant buildup in relative strength, along with the index breaking above its EMA8 and again over the upward trend line, while now testing EMA21. Major overhead resistance will probably be met at the EMA55 and along the descending trend channel.

The observed situation is less negative than it was two months ago when I rated SPY as a sell position. The drop under the trend line could be an attempt to search for more liquidity before an inversion, as that area is notoriously a place for stop-losses, while also ideal for trapping short positions. In the actual framework, risk-tolerant investors could consider scaling into SPY if the low is tested again with success, marking a bottom, or if the index continues to show significant strength. The last two daily bars show a potential trend forming on increasing volume, in case of wave 5 forming out of this initial movement, and SPY breaking over the discussed overhead resistance, I estimate $447 is a first target, with successively more likely targets seen at $469 and $484.

As the risk of seeing my assumption failing and SPY dropping under the limit of wave 1 is still considerably high, overall, I want to see a confirmation of the bottom and more strength building up. I would still not scale into SPY, but I upgraded my rating to a hold position while watching the price action in the next few market sessions.

I would not short the index at this point, but in case the price drops under the discussed lower limit, I would consider scaling into short positions, if the negative movement would be confirmed by the other indicators I discussed in my analysis.

The bottom line

Technical analysis is not an absolute instrument, but a way to increase investors' success probabilities and a tool allowing them to be oriented in whatever security is listed on the markets. One would not drive towards an unknown destination without consulting a map or using a GPS. I believe the same should be true when making investment decisions. I consider techniques based on the Elliott Wave Theory, as well as likely outcomes based on Fibonacci's principles, by confirming the likelihood of an outcome contingent on time-based probabilities. The purpose of my technical analysis is to confirm or reject an entry point in the stock, by observing its sector and industry, and most of all its price action. I then analyze the situation of that stock and calculate likely outcomes based on the mentioned theories.

My approach in this article is strictly pondering indicators I consider the most important when assessing the situation of the major indexes in the US financial markets, as this is not a macroeconomic analysis, and instead focusing on the SPY, it is consciously ignoring other economic indicators that may be relevant under another perspective.

SPY is tracing wave 4 and likely has found a bottom from which it could start forming its final wave of this upward impulse sequence. Overall the observed indicators are hinting at an early contrarian opportunity, while the risk of seeing more weakness is still high. I don't consider SPY to be a sell position at this point anymore and upgraded my rating to a hold position with the outlook of likely seeing wave 5 forming and consequently a great opportunity to buy into a stronger move. Investors might want to limit their downside risk by watching the discussed critical price level, where shorting SPY could offer a better risk profile.