Verizon: The Hammering Continues - But I'm Giving VZ One More Chance

JR Research
Summary

  • Verizon stock has continued to underperform its peers despite its solid profitability and management's upbeat commentary.
  • Management has increased the dividend and expressed confidence in the company's outlook. However, VZ fell to another low this week.
  • The competitive environment is expected to intensify as growth slows, and Verizon's weak growth metrics are a concern. The critical question is whether these headwinds are priced in.
  • I discuss why I'm still willing to give VZ one more chance for buyers to prove we are at peak pessimism. Hang on tight.
April 18, 2018 - New York City, USA. Verizon store located in Manhattan.

photobyphm

My bullish thesis on Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) stock hasn't panned out since I upgraded it in April. I had anticipated more robust buying sentiments to sustain its recovery. However, sellers quickly returned to overwhelm VZ's dip buyers, intensifying the

Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (8)

P
PortguyofVA
Today, 5:37 PM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (451)
"If I'm taking this setup, I will consider an exit strategy placed below VZ's September highs ($35 level) to take (full or partial) profits and manage risk exposure accordingly. A risk management stop-loss placement should also be considered, if the thesis doesn't work out"
IMO VZ is trading just as expected. It needed a retest of the 17 Jul low which was just completed. Bears are closing positions opened at 35+ on 31 Aug and 01 Sep. Very week resistance going forward. Any serious talk of interest drop/pause should send VZ up to 37ish for gap fill. I would be cautious setting stop loss. Big money and computers will work volatility to take your shares. Targeting profit between 35 and 37 will be easy pickens, plus 8%+ divy while you wait.
h
huskers123
Today, 5:34 PM
Investing Group
Comments (3.61K)
Hard to compete against rising interest rates when the only reason to own VZ is the dividend.
siestadreamer profile picture
siestadreamer
Today, 5:28 PM
Investing Group
Comments (2.18K)
I’m afraid VZ will be a leading candidate for tax loss selling this year. I’ll be patient to see what the new year brings, but that’s about it. Unfortunately, I’ve got several other holdings with similar charts.
r
rockjcp
Today, 5:27 PM
Investing Group
Comments (7.89K)
VZ is a 38-40 stock trading at a discount wit a 8%dividend. Once lead cables became small potatoes it should have bounced!
M
Mike-SC
Today, 5:16 PM
Premium
Comments (331)
I sold all mine yesterday to tax loss harvest. That said, I plan to buy it back after the wash period for the dividend in my income portfolio. I did the same with T 2 months ago.

If FCF stays at or above its current level, they will maintain the dividend. However, their debt load will probably continue to be a headwind on the stock price.
ndardick profile picture
ndardick
Today, 4:59 PM
Investing Group
Comments (6.58K)
Thanks for your call, so to speak. I can hear you now!

Certainly seems like a decent bond alternative with a p/e under 7 and a dividend yield over 8%.
F
Fitzman2k
Today, 4:50 PM
Premium
Comments (1)
How can a stock be strong buy if one needs to be willing to give them one more chance? That really means it’s trash and needs to be resurrected. That’s not a strong buy. It’s speculative. VZ and T are still southbound. I am waiting until they cannot afford the dub anymore. Many better investments around. I don’t understand the recommendation.
M
MikeKorea
Today, 5:59 PM
Premium
Comments (3.05K)
@Fitzman2k "If I'm taking this setup, I will consider an exit strategy placed below VZ's September highs ($35 level) to take (full or partial) profits and manage risk exposure accordingly. A risk management stop-loss placement should also be considered, if the thesis doesn't work out"

Agree to your comment, that definitely sounds like a „Hold“. The author must have clicked the wrong button in the article template.
