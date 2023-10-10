Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

ECARX Stuck At The China Gate In Global Smartcar Race

Oct. 10, 2023 5:43 AM ETECARX Holdings Inc. (ECX), GELYF, GELYY
Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.73K Followers

Summary

  • ECARX has announced a number of big new sales since May, but all are to China-based car makers and brands tied to its controlling stakeholder, Geely founder Li Shufu.
  • The company’s revenue rose 45% in the second quarter, but a big part of that may have come from a recent acquisition.
  • All things considered, ECARX is certainly a company to watch due to its cutting-edge technology, its recent tie-up with Mobileye, and indirect ties to some big global brands through their China joint ventures.

Battery and wire installed on electric system of eco car engine, Automotive part concept.

kynny

ECARX Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ECX) is having some trouble getting out of the China starting gate, despite a recent string of announcements designed to show its autonomous driving technology is gaining momentum from a growing customer base that

This article was written by

Bamboo Works profile picture
Bamboo Works
4.73K Followers
Got a great investment idea on a US- or Hong Kong-listed China stock but don't know how to spread the word? We can help! Contact us at investors@thebambooworks.com. Bamboo Works (www.thebambooworks.com) is the premium source for news and analysis on Chinese companies listed in the United States and Hong Kong, with a strong focus on mid-cap and also pre-IPO companies. Contact us at info@thebambooworks.com to learn about opportunities for sponsored content.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.