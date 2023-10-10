Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

SPAC Shell Games Will Keep Hiding The Ball

Oct. 10, 2023 6:30 AM ETBETR, BOWL, BZFD, CZOO, DWAC, FFIE, LCID, PSNY, PSNYW, SEAT, SPRU, WE, ZGN
Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.58K Followers

Summary

  • One thing that differentiates SPACs is the explicitly touted forecasts falling colossally short.
  • Although appetite for SPACs has cooled, there has been no comprehensive reckoning for the value destroyed. Worse, many of the design flaws that allowed the mania to occur are unresolved.
  • The SEC has filed scattered charges where it found wrongdoing. Yet, neither the SEC nor any ambitious prosecutor has made an example of SPACs with a sweeping case.

Wooden blocks with word SPAC. Special-purpose acquisition company. A easy way stock exchange financial instrument for attracting investments. Development of new simplified procedures for investment

Andrii Yalanskyi

By Breakingviews

As blank-check deals go, it hardly could have been much worse than Better (BETR). The online mortgage lender led by Vishal Garg unveiled plans in May 2021 to go public at a nearly $8 billion

This article was written by

Lipper Alpha Insight profile picture
Lipper Alpha Insight
2.58K Followers
Lipper Alpha Insight (https://lipperalpha.refinitiv.com/) is a free daily news and commentary blog, giving financial professionals actionable ideas and insight to make sense of individual security news and events and stay on top of macroeconomic trends. We have a team of expert analysts that are constantly looking at the financial landscape in order to keep you up to date on the latest movements.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.