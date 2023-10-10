Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Healthcare Services Group: Sluggish Growth, Margin Pressure Point To Lower Share Price This Year

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers

Summary

  • Healthcare Services Group shares have lost close to 29% of their value over the past 13 months.
  • Q2-2023 trends show continued margin pressure and a lack of top-line growth for HCSG.
  • HCSG's high accounts receivables pose a risk to the balance sheet and cash flow.

Stack of folded clean sheets, surgical clothes and industrial iron in an industrial laundry. Cleaning and ironing service for hospitals and clinics. Selective focus.

Romi Georgiadis/iStock via Getty Images

Intro

We wrote about Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) in August of last year when we stated that the company needed to regain underside support to avoid printing a sustained pattern of lower

This article was written by

Individual Trader profile picture
Individual Trader
17.67K Followers
http://www.individualtrader.net/

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.