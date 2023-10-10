Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Search for Symbols, analysts, keywords

Amplitude: Decades Of Growth And Evolution Ahead

Oct. 10, 2023 8:30 AM ETAmplitude, Inc. (AMPL)
Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Amplitude is a fascinating company to me insofar as its size, profitability, and balance sheet poise it to generate quite exceptional returns in the decades ahead.
  • Additionally, its management is young enough to continue to evolve the company aggressively for decades to come.
  • That is, Amplitude's management has the stamina to add new lines of business atop its already large and growing lines of business.
  • Out of all the companies on which I've produced research publicly, Amplitude is virtually the only one that has even the remote chance to create a 100x outcome.
  • I explore this contention and much more with you today. In short, I like Amplitude at ~$11/share, and its solid free cash flow, pristine and well-capitalized balance sheet, and healthy growth poise it to perform well in the decades ahead.
  • This idea was discussed in more depth with members of my private investing community, Beating the Market. Learn More »

Product Led Growth Concept. The meeting at the white office table

tumsasedgars/iStock via Getty Images

100 Baggers

Within my private community, I would say there are really only 1 to 3 companies that have even the faintest chance of achieving the coveted 100 bagger return profile in the next 15-20 years (emphasis on

This article was written by

Louis Stevens profile picture
Louis Stevens
15.41K Followers

Louis Stevens purchases high quality, industry-defining businesses, with giant cash hoards, little to no debt, and robust free cash flow.

He buys what he understands in the Consumer Discretionary, Financial Technology, and Software industries.

Louis runs the investing group Beating the Market, which specifically focuses on purchasing the best businesses on earth within these industries. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AMPL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

Disagree with this article? Submit your own. To report a factual error in this article, . Your feedback matters to us!
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.