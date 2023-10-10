Entering text into the input field will update the search result below
Why Petrobras Is A Great Alternative To Other Oil Majors

Danil Sereda profile picture
Danil Sereda
Investing Group Leader

Summary

  • Petrobras is one of the world's top 10 oil producers and one of the top 5 exporters of crude oil.
  • Falling oil prices in the recent past have shown the operational efficiency of the company, looking at the still generous dividends.
  • Just recently, Petrobras got the green light to drill oil exploration wells in a promising region offshore Brazil.
  • Despite multiple risk factors, I think PBR stock has a good upside potential due to favorable macroeconomic conditions and cheap valuation levels.
Bolsonaro Considers Privatization of Oil State Company Petrobras

Wagner Meier

Petrobras, officially known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), is a $90-billion market cap Brazilian oil and gas company with operations both domestically and internationally. Petrobras is involved in various aspects of the energy industry, including exploration, production, refining, transportation, marketing, and

Danil Sereda
6.68K Followers
Daniel Sereda is chief investment analyst at a family office whose investments span continents and diverse asset classes. This requires him to navigate through a plethora of information on a daily basis. His expertise is in filtering this wealth of data to extract the most critical ideas. He runs the investing group Beyond the Wall Investing in which he provides access to the same information that institutional market participants prioritize in their analysis. Learn more.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in PBR, PBR.A over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Comments (6)

N
Nathan44
Today, 8:48 AM
PremiumInvesting Group
Comments (21)
great article, bot 2g below 11 and have reinvested 50% of dividends, (retired so some i use for expenses) agree not a swan but a cash cow for the foreseeable future
R
Ringo338
Today, 8:41 AM
Premium
Comments (165)
Thank you for the accurate and detailed report on PBR. Lula and the Brazilian people are trying hard to bring Brazil into the international forefront. They are totally different and honorable than the suspicious activities of Venezuela, Columbia, Ecuador, Peru and Mexico.
j
j2d2
Today, 8:34 AM
Premium
Comments (1.45K)
I’ve held this for some time, accumulating when in single digits. Their business is great, their dividend is great, and the political risk is always a concern. If you buy this - don’t go all in. Enjoy the benefits but a SWAN it ain’t.
D
DadRuss72
Today, 8:24 AM
Comments (1.13K)
I’ve been adding the preferreds off and on for a while now. I’ll keep adding.
Tom's LOTM Blog profile picture
Tom's LOTM Blog
Today, 7:46 AM
Premium
Comments (272)
Thanks for the article Danil. Timely with Brazil looking attractive for investment and conflict in Eastern Europe and now spreading into the Middle East. War might be good for business but it's terrible for humans.
j
jebstuart
Today, 7:28 AM
Investing Group
Comments (260)
Bought small positions over time with dividends from other stocks I own, and a few months ago sold all for a profit with various lots and capital gains. When it dropped a bit I bought a 2000 share lot at 14.01. hoping to make more capital gains as well as nice dividends. I have some EC too.
