Wagner Meier

Petrobras, officially known as Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. (NYSE:PBR) (NYSE:PBR.A), is a $90-billion market cap Brazilian oil and gas company with operations both domestically and internationally. Petrobras is involved in various aspects of the energy industry, including exploration, production, refining, transportation, marketing, and trading of crude oil, natural gas, and related products. It also engages in the production of biodiesel, ethanol, and other energy-related activities.

It is one of the world's top 10 oil producers and one of the top 5 exporters of crude oil. Petrobras plays a dominant role in the Brazilian energy market, accounting for over 90% of the country's oil and gas production. The firm is divided into 3 main segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Transportation and Marketing, and Gas and Power [Corporate excluded].

Statista

In early August Petrobras released its Q2 FY2023 financial results, and they paint a picture of a company that's weathering economic challenges effectively. Despite a challenging foreign economic environment, PBR reported a solid gross recurring EBITDA of $11.4 billion and an operating cash flow of around BRL10 billion. What's particularly noteworthy is their net debt-to-EBITDA ratio, which stood at a healthy 0.74, indicating strong financial management.

PBR's IR materials

In addition, Petrobras achieved a net profit of $5.8 billion and generated an FCF of $6.7 billion. The company's distribution of dividends totaling $6.2 billion amid a comfortable OCF of $9.6 billion underscores PBR's financial strength, in my view.

PBR's IR materials

Operationally, Petrobras reported growth in production, especially in the pre-salt region, which now accounts for 78% of their overall production. Key projects like the FPSO Almirante Barroso and the acquisition of new exploration blocks highlight their determination to expand production capacity. In downstream activities, Petrobras showcased its refinery modernization efforts, including revamping projects, carbon footprint reduction initiatives, and technological innovations.

On October 2nd, 2023, we found out that Petrobras has been granted an environmental license by Brazil's top environmental agency, Ibama, to conduct research in the Potiguar basin, part of the Equatorial Margin offshore region in Brazil's Northeast. This comes after months of negotiations and setbacks. Petrobras now plans to begin drilling in the area next month to assess the economic viability and extent of oil discoveries made in 2013 at the Pitu well.

The Equatorial Margin is a promising oil exploration opportunity in Brazil, potentially holding reserves similar to those in Guyana, where Exxon Mobil (XOM) is developing multibillion-barrel discoveries. Ibama previously blocked Petrobras from drilling in the Foz do Amazonas basin due to environmental concerns, leading to this alternative exploration plan.

Petrobras now plans to drill 16 exploratory wells between 2023-2027 with an estimated investment of 15 billion reais (3 billion dollars) in sedimentary basins such as Foz do Amazonas, Pará-Maranhão, Barreirinhas, and Potiguar.

In addition, PBR has other projects that will be put into operation very soon:

PBR's IR materials

Perhaps the only thing that has kept PBR stock from impressive growth in recent months - besides the falling oil price - is geopolitics. But in my opinion, the fears surrounding Petrobras related to the election of Brazilian President Lula now appear to be exaggerated. Petrobras has not been fully nationalized or forced to cut dividends entirely. Since Lula's presidency began, there has been less aggressive intervention in the company's affairs than many people thought. The change in dividend policy, reducing the distribution to 45% of FCF, as we may see now, does not significantly impact Petrobras's dividend attractiveness, in my view, especially when compared to other international oil and gas majors.

Seeking Alpha, PBR's Peers, author's notes

In late September, Goldman Sachs analysts slightly improved Brazil's real GDP growth expectations [proprietary source] for FY2023 due to a higher-than-expected Q2 2023 print, with a projection of 2.92%. Expectations for FY2024 GDP growth stand at 1.50%. So in general, the macro situation in Brazil looks good - it should create a favorable background for the future growth of the Brazilian stock market, where PBR should be one of the market leaders.

On the global macro front, taking into account recent events in Israel, another group of Goldman Sachs analysts sees two potential impacts that could affect global oil supplies over time [proprietary source, paraphrased by the author]:

The escalating Gaza conflict reduces the likelihood of Saudi-Israeli relations normalizing soon, potentially impacting Saudi oil production. This could lead to a more gradual unwind of Saudi Arabia's 1mb/d production cut by Q1 FY2025, with Brent oil prices potentially rising to $104/bbl by December FY2024. There are downside risks to Iranian oil production due to regional tensions. Prior to the recent events, Iran had increased its oil production over the past year. If tensions rise further, it could hinder Iran's production projections, with only a slight increase from 3.20mb/d in August 2023 to 3.25mb/d by January 2024. A 100kb/d decline in Iran's 2024 production relative to the baseline could raise end-2024 Brent oil prices by just over $1/bbl.

The issue of high oil prices in the world market is a major concern for inflation expectations, but not for energy companies like PBR - recent events are clearly bullish for the company.

Thanks to the still current rumors of a possible nationalization of the company, as well as a number of other risks related to the region in which it operates, Petrobras is, in my opinion, one of the most favorable alternatives to Western oil and gas companies such as Exxon or Chevron (CVX). PBR currently trades at 2.2 times next year's EV/EBITDA, 43% less than the peer group average:

YCharts, author's notes

Moreover, Petrobras' return on capital employed (ROCE) and EBITDA margin (TTM) are significantly better than those of the peer group:

Data by YCharts

Concluding Thoughts

Of course, my thesis is full of different risks that I may underestimate (but you shouldn't). Many investors have concerns including neglected cost management, unclear pricing policies, and potentially unprofitable investments (recall the most recent news of more drillings anticipated for the next few years). Petrobras is considering offshore wind, which is fraught with regulatory and financial uncertainties, and critics argue that the company should focus on its core activities. The new dividend policy could also lead to dividend cuts, which are currently priced in and explain the company's cheap valuation levels.

Seeking Alpha, PBR's Dividends Estimates

However, taking into account recent events (both geopolitical and microeconomic), I believe that the PBR stock today has more upside potential than downside risks. Of course, anything can happen - no one is immune to equity market risk, certainly not especially so in an emerging market. But when an asset is trading so cheaply and its valuation is based in part on years of fears that still haven't been borne out, that's food for thought for me personally. And unlike Chinese stocks, the Brazilian stock market, oddly enough, seems more understandable to me.

That's why I rate PBR stock as a "Buy" this time around.

Thanks for reading!