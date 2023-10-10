imaginima

Investment thesis

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) has recently celebrated a 26-year period of providing uninterrupted service on critical infrastructure for today's economy. As long as the company is able to continue with this trend, it is widening an already huge moat in the domain name business.

I believe the company is enjoying the classical egg-chicken dilemma, where regulators wouldn't risk giving the most used domain names to other players, making it harder for them at the same time to build the infrastructure needed to compete with VeriSign without the huge source of revenues coming from the major domain names.

It is not usual to find such quality businesses trading at fair prices, and as I will show in this article, after many years, VeriSign is currently trading at a discount.

VeriSign's background

VeriSign was founded as a spin-off from RSA Security LLC in 1995 and was initially a digital authentication service, receiving licenses to key cryptographic patents that were expiring in 2000.

In that same year, VeriSign acquired Network Solutions for $21B, which at that time had a 40 percent market share of the domain registration business with 8.1MM domain registrations in the .com, .net, and .org top-level domains (TLDs).

In 2003, the company agreed with the Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) to give up its .org domain to meet its demands to increase competition and kept the .com domain in exchange, which already had 34MM registered addresses.

Since then, VeriSign has been renewing its agreements with ICANN to continue operating the .com and .net domains, added the .cc, and a range of additional domain names, including Local Language Domain Names and new generic top-level domains (TLDs).

Its services currently allow individuals and organizations to establish their online identities by providing routing support for approximately 174.4MM domain names through its global constellation of domain name servers (DNS) that turn domain names into IP addresses. They also own and maintain a shared registration system and operate 2 of the 13 internet root servers.

Business model

VeriSign doesn't sell domain names directly to the end user, but instead, they manage relations with approximately 2000 registrars that are accredited by ICANN, which then resell the domain names to the end user.

This market structure makes life easier for ICANN, since it doesn't have to maintain agreements with hundreds of resellers and leaves in VeriSign's hands the maintenance of the registration system, the development of the tools that help registrars find and register domains, and the infrastructure needed to provide uninterrupted service.

From VeriSign's perspective, it allows the company to maintain a monopoly on the most used domains on the internet as long as it fulfills its contract obligations and enjoys a highly scalable business model since the marginal cost for new domain registration is close to zero.

Statista

Current agreements

VeriSign recently announced the renewal of the .net agreement with ICANN through June 30, 2029, which allows the company to increase its price by 10% annually. The .net current wholesale price for each new and renewed domain name is $9.92, but they have already announced a price increase to $10.91 from February 2024.

Regarding the .com domain, VeriSign's main source of revenues, the operations are governed by two separate agreements, the Registry Agreement (RA) with ICANN and the Cooperative Agreement with the U.S. Department of Commerce. The Cooperative Agreement was extended in 2018 until November 30, 2024, and will automatically renew for another 6 years.

Since 2012 the .com prices have not increased, and in 2020, ICANN and VeriSign agreed to amend the previous RA to allow VeriSign to increase its prices by 7% during 2021, 2022, 2023, and 2024. After a two-year freeze, the company is going to be able to increase its prices again.

VeriSign has been increasing its prices to the maximum, and .com domains are currently at $9.59 since September 2023 (from $7.85 in 2020) with one more increase expected for the next year that would leave the .com price at $10.26 until 2026.

The new agreement will also allow VeriSign to operate its own registrar, except for the .com domains, but they might be able to act as a reseller through another registrar.

Even though the .com domain is the main source of revenue, there have been also recent changes to other domains that could affect VeriSign in the long term, and the company is expecting to transition the .gov registry to another operator during this year.

In the fourth quarter of 2022, VeriSign didn't bid for the renewal of the .tv domain, and GoDaddy Inc. (GDDY) won the contract. During the 4Q 2022 Earnings Call, the CFO stated that it was no longer aligned with its strategic framework.

Some could argue that this could become an expensive mistake over the years, since the transition from classical television into the Internet is already a reality and there are more and more successful sites using this domain every day, for example, Twitch, Plex, or Pluto.

I suspect the reasons behind this decision are that even though these are sites with high traffic and users, this domain name is not used by many sites.

W3Techs.com

Also, the .tv domain has way lower margins when compared to the .com or .net domains (~95% margins), since revenues for the .tv amounted to $19MM but registry fees were at $4.4MM (76.8% margin) during 2022.

Finally, it is important to note that after many years of litigation (since 2016) for the .web domain, the ICANN concluded that VeriSign's participation in the auction was appropriate. Even though Afiilias, the company that lost the auction, has filed another Internal Review Process (IRP), the ICANN and Nu Dot Co (the company that VeriSign backed during the auction) could sign soon the Registry Agreement, which would positively impact revenues for the upcoming years.

Financials

VeriSign's monopolistic position on the most valuable domain names and its 48.9% market share on the total TLDs market allows the company to enjoy operating margins well above the average company, high free cash flow conversion, and strong returns on capital.

Revenues

VeriSign's main source of revenue is the fees charged to registrants for the .com and .net domains, which are regulated by the agreement with ICANN.

The company doesn't disclose revenues by domain name, but taking into account that .com is 16.5x bigger than .net by the number of users, and the prices are slightly higher for .net ($10.91 from February 2024 vs. $9.59) I approximate that 93.5% of VeriSign's domain name revenues are generated in the .com segment.

Revenues are mainly driven by the rates of renewal (usually in the 73 to 76 percent range) and new domain registrations, which depend on the health of the economy and the creation of new businesses that need an online presence.

Author (Data from Annual Reports)

As we can see in the image above, the company has been increasing its registrations every year since 2005, but the growth rate has declined significantly over the last decade.

For the full year, the company is expecting to increase its registrations by less than 1%, without including the .web pending litigation, and total revenues are expected to be at $1.5B.

65.8% of revenues are generated in the U.S., while EMEA represents 15.8%, and China 7.4%. However, the company doesn't incur currency risk since the subsidiaries that operate in foreign currency hedge the exchange risk.

Costs

Costs are low compared to revenues, and VeriSign has operating margins of over 66%, well above the average business.

The main costs are personnel, the company currently employs 926 people mainly located in the U.S. (93%), and consists of employees in charge of managing operational systems, R&D, support and training, and administration.

Other costs that VeriSign incurs are the fees paid to ICANN and the data centers that it owns, located in the U.S., plus the smaller offices and data centers that it leases and are located around the world (over 200).

VeriSign pays ICANN $0.25 for every .com registration and $0.75 per .net registration.

The company has been able to increase its operating margins from 54.7% in 2013 to the current 66.9% thanks to maintaining a controlled expense policy and price increases and a highly scalable business model.

Debt

VeriSign doesn't need much debt to run the business, and Net Debt to EBITDA for the last twelve months is just at 0.84x. The company has a $200MM Credit Facility that has no borrowings outstanding and has $1.8B in Senior Notes, while it owns almost $1B between cash and short-term marketable securities (U.S. Treasury Bills).

VeriSign 2022 Annual Report

Capital allocation

VeriSign has an impressive 58% free cash flow margin, and since it is not able to reinvest any of it in the business, it conducts a top-notch capital allocation by buying back shares and marketable securities at higher interest rates than the company is paying for its Senior Notes.

This share buyback policy has allowed the company to reduce its outstanding shares by an average of 4% annually during the last decade and increase its FCF per share at a faster pace.

Although I prefer companies that are able to reinvest their FCF into the business or deploy it into acquisitions, I also value management that honestly realizes that there are no acquisitions that would increase FCF per share faster than buybacks instead of looking to acquire companies in other industries.

Since I believe there are no other businesses in this market segment that would positively and in a relevant way impact VeriSign's revenues and net income, I am more than happy with their capital allocation.

Management compensation

Management compensation is strongly based on performance since its CEO James Bidzos (since 2011) only receives 8% of his compensation as base salary, and for 2022 was $946,154. He currently owns 564.474 shares valued at ~$115MM and has been selling during the year.

13% is an annual incentive bonus based on revenue and operating margin, and the other 79% of his compensation is restricted stock units (RSU) based on a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of operating income and total shareholders return.

For other executive officers, instead of a 92% performance-based compensation, it is 86%, but still at good levels to align their interests with shareholders. All directors and executive officers together own about 0.9% of the company, even though it is not a high percentage, we need to consider it is a $20B company.

Expected growth

Given that VeriSign is not reinvesting its FCF into the business and the growth rate of new registrations has been declining over the last decade, I don't expect the growth rate to be higher than 3% for the upcoming years on a base case scenario (5-year average is at 4%).

For 2023 I don't expect significant growth in domain names because of the decline in the renewal rate caused by lower demand from China and the 5.2% growth in revenue is fully driven by price increase.

Author

As shown in the projections presented above, during 2025 and 2026 I expect lower growth rates since VeriSign is not going to be able to increase its .com prices, and it is the main source of revenues. Once the company can increase prices again, I expect higher growth rates.

Using a 4% growth in perpetuity based on price increases just at inflationary levels no new domain registrations, and a 9% discount rate, my fair price using a perpetuity approach is $209.

From a FCF valuation perspective, I am using a conservative multiple when compared to its 5-year average, but given the higher interest rate environment I consider it fair to use a lower multiple and get a fair price of $248.

My average fair price from what I believe is a base case scenario is currently at $228, presenting a 10% discount to the current market price.

Valuation

VeriSign is currently trading in its low valuation range for the last 5 years from an operating cash flow perspective, which I believe is the right metric to assess the company.

Seeking Alpha

Interest rates have increased significantly during the last years, which justifies a lower valuation multiple, but new agreements regarding price increases for the .com domains will boost the growth rate.

Even if VeriSign's valuation doesn't revert to the mean, I expect the company to return a share price increase of 11.5% CAGR for the upcoming five years as long as it continues with its share buyback program and price increases for domain names.

Risks

VeriSign has a predictable and stable revenue income, with a wide moat, and is trading at a discount, but there are some risks to consider.

Network stability

The main risk to VeriSign's monopoly would be a breach in security and network stability since it would fail to fulfill its obligations under the agreements with ICANN and the U.S. Department of Commerce.

Even though the company's root name servers have come under attack several times over the years, none of them have affected the performance of the Internet, the company has provided uninterrupted service for 26 years and has a reputation of being one of the most reliable networks worldwide.

VeriSign also has in place disaster recovery plans that are designed to deal with the loss of entire data centers through mirrored storage systems.

Blockchain domains

A long-term risk for VeriSign would be blockchain domains, which are digital identities similar to ordinary domain names, but that don't belong to a Domain Name System (DNS). Instead, they are on distributed ledger technology.

For now, there are only 7MM blockchain domains registered compared to over 356MM domain names on the DNS, and I don't see this as a major risk, at least not for the next years.

The main reason for not considering this as a major risk is that current available technology doesn't allow blockchain domains to support the infrastructure needed, they require special browsers and costs are higher when compared with traditional domains.

Even though I don't consider this a major risk in the short term and most of the blockchain domains were registered during the latest cryptocurrency boom driven by speculation, I will continue monitoring this trend.

Inflation

From a financial perspective, I see high inflation rates as a potential risk for VeriSign's margins and net income, since its ability to increase prices is regulated and it could not fully pass cost increases to its customers until it reaches a new agreement with ICANN.

Up until now, inflation rates have not been high enough to seriously damage VeriSign's margins, and I don't expect this to be a major risk as long as interest rates have inflation under control.

Conclusions

VeriSign provides a critical infrastructure for the world and enjoys a leading position with the most valuable domain names.

The impressive business model is reflected in its financials with a strong balance sheet, high operating margins, and returns on capital employed at over 100%.

Even though the company can't reinvest its FCF into expanding the business, the management is conducting an excellent capital allocation and increasing earnings per share at low-double digits.

I consider the company to be currently undervalued and assign it a fair price of $228 with a buy recommendation.

